A new tweet from WrestleVotes states that the WWE creative team failed to come up with any good ideas for a Miz Money In The Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at tonight’s TLC pay per view.

The report mentions that company Chairman Vince McMahon is not the only reason the show is in a creative rut, with a source telling WrestleVotes that all the options presented by the creative team for Miz “sucked.” Whether that means a cash-in is still apart of WWE’s plans remains to be seen.

WWE will be attempting to shake things up in the upcoming weeks as last Monday’s Raw drew the lowest rating in the show’s long history, including a poor score in the key demographics.

