The WWE Day 1 rematch between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is likely being planned for WrestleMania 38.

As we’ve noted, the plan for the current Lesnar vs. Reigns feud is for it to feature a series of matches. Reigns retained over Lesnar, with help from Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, at WWE Crown Jewel in late October, and now they will meet again at WWE Day 1 on New Year’s Day.

In an update, word now, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that the WWE Day 1 bout is designed to have a big finish that would leave fans wanting another rematch.

It was also noted that at this point the final rematch would be the WrestleMania 38 main event.

There is no word yet on what is planned for the WWE Day 1 “big finish” or if there will be some sort of stipulation for Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

There had been some speculation on a Lesnar vs. Reigns match at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view being included in the series of matches between the two, but word now is that they will only wrestle at Day 1 and WrestleMania 38. There has also been some speculation on Lesnar earning the WrestleMania 38 title shot by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, and while there’s no indication that this direction is being considered, it is possible.

WWE Day 1 will take place on Saturday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. WWE will then return to pay-per-view on Saturday, January 29 for Royal Rumble from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. WrestleMania is scheduled for Saturday, Apri 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Lesnar and Reigns will be featured during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode as their road to WWE Day 1 continues.

