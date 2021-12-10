Xia Li recently spoke with Sportskeeda to promote her debut as “The Protector” tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode.

WWE brought Li to the main roster in the Draft this past October, but she is just now debuting. A few weeks ago they started airing comic-style vignettes to explain the origin of “The Protector” and how the character has protected her family and others. Li says she truly connects with the babyface character, and she’s ready for fans to see “The Protector” in action.

“This character is my real lifestyle. Also, when I was young, I wanted to be a superhero. And right now, I’m doing this on TV. How magical. My dreams have come true. I’m so happy. I’m very excited about my debut this Friday on SmackDown,” she said.

Li worked a WWE tryout in China back in 2016, and then signed with the company in 2017. She competed in the Mae Young Classic that year as the first Chinese woman to wrestle in a WWE ring. She has worked WWE NXT since then, and says she has now finally made it.

“Finally, I made it,” an emotional Li said, holding back tears. “I’m so happy. It’s my big day. My family is going to watch me on TV.”

Li added that this is not just a moment for she and her family, but for everyone who helped her along the way.

There’s no word on who Li will be wrestling tonight, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated, and join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.

