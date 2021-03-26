NFL Offensive Tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oklahoma Sooners alumni, Lane Johnson, joined the ‘Half-Forgotten History’ podcast.

During it, he spoke about his interest in pro wrestling as he is eyeing a career in wrestling once he finishes up in the NFL.

“Jim Ross, J.R. who was an announcer for WWE, he was always at our games [University of Oklahoma] and he would just whisper in my ear every now and then, ‘Hey, football don’t work out, I got you a spot’ so, I feel like in my heart I wanna be a wrestler, but we’ll see what happens when this football’s done but yeah, I would love to. It is something you never had to grow up in. It just seems like a lot of fun.

Hey, I may be out there getting involved with The Big Show out there in AEW Wrestling or wherever he’s at. So maybe getting chokeslammed by The Big Show, so I’m hoping that happens.”