WWE has released a new collector’s box featuring the likeness of Steve Austin for fans to buy.

WWE sent out the following:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Collector’s Box

Proudly raising his middle fingers in the faces of everyone who dared oppose him, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was the blue-collar warrior for the common man. Clad in jeans and black leather often soaked in beer foam, Austin was defiant, brash and dared anyone to try and tell him what to do. When the signature sound of shattering glass erupted throughout the arena, everyone there knew that it was time to raise hell.

To commemorate the 25th Anniversary of “Stone Cold,” WWE Shop is proud to offer an exclusive limited edition box that has been crafted to celebrate the unparalleled career of Steve Austin, and it is absolutely filled to the brim with exclusive items including:

– Exclusive “Stone Cold Est. 1996” T-Shirt

– Miniature Replica of the Stone Cold Legacy Title Center Plate

– Steve Austin King of the Ring Vinyl Figure

– Collectible Enamel Pin

– 11×14 Poster

– Stone Cold Can Cooler

– 3:16 Bottle Opener

What?! Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity. Only 1,000 of this Limited Edition box will ever be sold, so you’re not going to get one more round to order yours. Head to WWEShop.com now. And that’s the bottom line, cuz “Stone Cold” said so!