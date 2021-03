The WWE Network has added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: The Bella Twins. It has highlights of various matches featuring Nikki and Brie Bella.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for nearly four hours. Here is the snyopsis:

Nikki & Brie Bella blaze a path to superstardom through their greatest matches, including tag team battles, Divas Championships and even their own head-to-head showdown.

Check out the playlist here.