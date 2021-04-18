WWE star and current women’s tag champion Nia Jax took to Twitter earlier today and called out rival Tamina Snuka, while also thanking her tag partner Shayna Baszler. Jax states that she used to think she could count on Tamina in the past, but has somehow become the black sheep of her family, something she promises will not hold her tongue about anymore.

She writes, “I’m so sick of trying to be humble and hold my tongue. It really be your own family that is quick to stab you in the back. People may not know, but @TaminaSnuka is loved and respected by fans and most importantly by our family! I am the black sheep/outcast, the embarrassment. I stopped trying to gain any approval from the family a long time ago, I realized it was pointless. The only one I thought I could count on is @TaminaSnuka. I was wrong. My partner @QoSBaszler has been there more for me in this business than my family has. That’s the truth! F*ck this family shit! “They say blood is thicker than water, but I remember plenty of times when water was there & blood wasn’t!”

Jax and Baszler defeated Tamina and her partner Natalya at WrestleMania 37 to retain their titles, but will most likely be facing them once again at Backlash.

