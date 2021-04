AEW has announced three more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, which will feature AEW world champion Kenny Omega in a six-man tag main event. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Orange Cassidy versus Prince Kai

-Midas Black/Jay Lyon versus Jurassic Express

-Leyla Hirsch/Ryo Mizunami versus Madi Wrenkoswki/Nyla Rose

-Britt Baker in action

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Spencer Slade

-Shawna Reed versus Thunder Rosa

-Private Party versus Dark Order

-Kenny Omega/Konosuke Takeshita/Michael Nakazawa versus The Sydal Brothers/Danny Limelight