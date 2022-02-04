Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) is receiving some attention on Twitter today for comments she made about athletes paying money to obtain COVID-19 vaccine cards.

Jax spoke with Renee Paquette on her “The Sessions” podcast earlier this week and confirmed that she did not get the COVID-19 vaccine before her WWE release back in November. There had been reports that part of the reason WWE released Jax was due to her vaccination status. She confirmed that she did not get the vaccine, and that she was fully aware of what might happen if she didn’t get it.

“I stood my ground on certain things that I know they weren’t happy about,” Jax said. “I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. And it was a personal choice, and I remember sitting down with Vince because the whole entire two years I was there we were tested every day. I never popped positive, I never caught COVID the whole time. And it was like ‘well kid, you’re not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties.’ And I was like ‘well if that’s the case, then that’s the case.’ It’s a business and I understand you’ve got to run your business. But I made a decision for myself, and I stood by how I felt. I always go by my gut feeling. If it doesn’t feel right in my stomach, I just can’t force myself to do something I don’t feel good with. That’s just how I’ve lived my entire life.”

Those comments led to Jax receiving social media comments from people for and against the vaccine this week. One fan apparently re-posted older comments Jax had previously made on the vaccine, where she had re-posted an image on the effectiveness, and captioned it with, “God made my immune system and I trust him the most [folded hands emoji] [hands raised emoji]”

The fan captioned that screenshot with, “nah but clearly yk a thing or two about being unsafe”

Jax responded to that fan tweet today and said she knows of people in pro sports that just paid money to get a real COVID-19 vaccine card from a doctor so that they could move on and continue performing without actually getting the shot.

“Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo,” she wrote.

Jax has gone back & forth with fans on Twitter this week and wrote earlier today, “There’s a support group starting for all the trolls who want to give me their opinion, its called ‘Eat shit you loser and get a life’ @StevenMKaye is starting it, please contact him to be included. It’s an exclusive group so spots will fill up quick!!”

Stay tuned for more on Jax. You can see some of the related posts below:

nah but clearly yk a thing or two about being unsafe pic.twitter.com/1C9fXsSfGz — PinnacleSZN ➐ (@PinnacleSZN) February 4, 2022

Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo https://t.co/CG8PC7cQHJ — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 4, 2022

Is it also full if unvaccinated wrestlers who injure people? — NuGGz (-_•) (@NuGGz_fgc) February 4, 2022

Another soft, weak loser. You sit online and talk about people who actually get out and do things you could only imagine doing. https://t.co/9uNGaqZzlW — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 4, 2022

Lol! I forgot you were backstage, in the ring and locker room! Silly me…you are the expert on all the things!! Everyone Adam is a genius and is definitely NOT a troll loser with nothing better to do. https://t.co/Yn13XRIKz4 — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 4, 2022

Damn Adam, you got me!! I bet you’re in such a better place in life and are coming on here to dunk on me because you’re a god! Kudos to you!!! 😂🤣😂 kick rocks you loser https://t.co/7JxxyuGNZa — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) February 4, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.