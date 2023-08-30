Nick Aldis opens up about his current trial run in WWE.

The National Treasure has been shadowing to become a producer for WWE, something that his wife Mickie James confirmed in a separate interview. However, this doesn’t mean the former two-time NWA world’s champion is finished as a competitor. He tells Niko Knows Best that he feels like he is in his prime at 36 years old.

Because of the discussions about a different role, immediately it jumps to, ‘Oh, he’s not wrestling anymore, he’s retiring, is he done wrestling?’ Hold on. I’m 36 years old. Maybe another blessing and curse in my career is that I got started on a national/international stage very early in my career. I was signed at 21. Sometimes, I get put in the generation ahead of me in terms of age. I’m 36. I’m very much in my prime. Wait a minute, where is all this discussion about being done wrestling come from? Everyone needs to chill.

Aldis departed the NWA at the beginning of the year and worked a small stint with IMPACT in that time. Check out his full interview below.