Nick Aldis joined WWE last year as the new General Manager for SmackDown in addition to working behind the scenes as a producer.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of MailOnline, Aldis was also asked whether he thinks he will wrestle in WWE one day.

“Anything is possible in the WWE. I deeply appreciate all of the fans, who keep me alive in that regard, who want to see me in the ring with this person or that person. Since my interaction with Roman, that started a whole different conversation in that regard. I’m just grateful that there’s an interest in it. At the same time, I’m fully committed to being the best General Manager of all time, so I’ll cross that bridge if I come to it.”

Aldis was also asked about a dream scenario for his debut match.