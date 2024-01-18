TNA Wrestling returns from Las Vegas, Nevada, for a new episode of TNA Impact.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Thursday night program that airs on AXS TV includes the following:

*Josh Alexander vs. Will Ospreay.

*Nic Nemeth to make TNA Impact TV debut with in-ring promo.

*New TNA Champion Moose and The System to appear.

*KUSHIDA vs. Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Jake Something.

*Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz.

*The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian.

*PCO vs. Jai Vidal.