WWE will hold SmackDown from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,522 tickets, and there are 240 left. The last time they were at the venue, they drew 12,014 fans for a July Raw.

It’s set up for 11,762. Here is the updated card for the show:

Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles contract signing

United States Champion Logan Paul appears on The KO Show

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defend against Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn