NWA superstar Nick Aldis recently joined Wrestling Observer Live to discuss the shoulder injury that NWA world’s champion Matt Cardona sustained, and what his status will be for the upcoming Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, where Aldis is supposed to challenge Cardona for the title. Highlights from the interview are below.

Believes Cardona got injured trying to catch a dive because that is common:

When I heard that he’d [Matt Cardona] torn his bicep, my initial — right away, I said, ‘I bet it was catching a dive’ and sure enough, that’s exactly what it was because that’s how I tore my bicep in Mexico in 2015. Same thing so, that’s… it’s one of the new risks I guess in sort of modern wrestling is that’s what a common injury is-is the torn bicep from catching a dive or a torn pec from catching a dive because, you know, they are commonplace and yeah, unfortunately that was the case so I guess we’ll see what we’re gonna do.

Says the good thing to come out of the situation is that it will create some intrigue:

The good thing is-is that at least it — you know, even though it’s unfortunate for Matt in one respect, it does at least create some intrigue because as we’ve seen very much this last weekend with the MJF stuff and stuff like that, sometimes, people being unsure of, you know, what’s real and what’s not can sometimes be quite good for creating intrigue.

