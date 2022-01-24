Nick Gage and Matt Tremont on your new GCW tag team champions.

The duo accepted the open challenge and defeated The Briscoes in the main event of this evening’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view from a sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Gage scored the winning pinfall after hitting his choke-bomb backbreaker. Highlights from the match can be found below.