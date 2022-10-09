Nick Gage won the GCW World Championship at Saturday’s GCW Fight Club by defeating Jon Moxley.

The match had the stipulation that Gage would have to retire if he had lost. The match featured various weapons being used including light tubes, barbed wire, and Gage repeatedly carving Mox’s forehead with a pizza slicer.

The finish saw AEW stars Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey get involved, with Morrissey chokeslamming Moxley through a barbed wire glass window pane. Gage scored the win after hitting three piledrivers and a choke breaker.

Gage praised Moxley after the match. He said he will keep going and going and wouldn’t have won the title without the fans.