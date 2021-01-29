Nikki Bella and Artem Chigventsev are set to get married during Thanksgiving weekend of this year.

Nikki announced the wedding date during the end of last night’s Total Bellas season 6 finale. You can see E!’s episode recap video below, along with a clip from the segment.

Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child together this past summer, a baby boy named Matteo.

Before the wedding announcement, last night’s season finale covered Nikki’s postpartum depression and how it was becoming too much to handle while Artem was away working on Dancing With The Stars. The show covered how Brie Bella informed Artem that her sister was “drowning” in the depression, but that backfired as Nikki was furious with Brie, and Artem was hurt over being kept in the dark.

“I never want for her to feel this way. It just breaks my heart to realize that I’m literally torn in two different directions,” Artem said in the show confessional (H/T to E!). “Is it worth it for me to get so much damage done to my family versus having a job? I would’ve never said yes if I knew that was how the situation would be.”

Artem offered to quit DWTS but Nikki said she didn’t want that. Artem traveled to Napa for a sit-down talk with his fiancee, and that’s when she opened up.

“I think it’s hard for men to truly understand postpartum,” Nikki said. “Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms—as a new mom—figuring that out…I’ll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible. Especially when, like, obviously my body—I have to look at myself naked in the mirror. It’s hard.

“And I have to watch you on TV and see stuff on social media, and it seems like you seem so happy. It kind of f–ks with your head a bit, like, ‘Oh nothing I could do could make that person feel that way, so maybe I don’t make Artem happy.’ Maybe this isn’t the right relationship. Maybe he’s meant to be with someone else. Then I also became super lonely. I just fell and have fallen into a super dark place.”

Artem apologized for not recognizing how Nikki was feeling, and reiterated that he looks so happy because of Matteo and Nikki. The conversation continued and ended with an extremely relieved Nikki. She then revealed the wedding date for later this year during Thanksgiving weekend.

On a related note, Digital Spy reports that Nikki recently appeared on the “Off The Vine” podcast and revealed that she and Artem are currently in therapy. Nikki noted that Artem “doesn’t realize his tone” when he gets stressed. They decided to enter couples therapy to help the relationship.

“When he gets really stressed, he doesn’t realize his tone. We’re actually in therapy for this,” Nikki explained. “I remember even in dress rehearsals, sometimes I’d be like, ‘Is he mad at me?’ It would make me feel really off and it would just be his tone.”

Stay tuned for more on The Bella Twins. You can see last night’s season finale recap and the clip below:

Mark those calendars ✍️ Thanksgiving 2021 we'll be saying hello to Mr. & Mrs. Artem Chigvintsev 🥰 #TotalBellas pic.twitter.com/7Zn6BGyptG — Total Bellas (@totalbellas) January 29, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.