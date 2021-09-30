WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently appeared on the Sippin The Tea to discuss a potential in-ring return, something that the former women’s champion says is not currently possible as doctors have not cleared her to compete. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says she’s still uncleared to compete:

“I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass. That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life. So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely — that will be years down the road.”

Says she’s happy with what she’s doing with her life currently:

“I love waking up in the sun comes behind the mountains and it shoots on the vineyards and I just stare at it every morning, because Mateo has me up at 5 AM, and [I love seeing] how the sun sets. I know I’m where my soul is meant to be. The wine industry, winemaking, and anything with wine, I’m like happy It’s my happy place.”

