First Match: Moustache Mountain vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter

Tyler Bate and Oliver Carter will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Carter kicks Bate in the face. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Bate with a wrist lock takedown. Bate dropkicks Carter. Bate grabs a side wrist lock. Bate tags in Seven. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Back Senton Splash for a two count. Carter ducks a clothesline from Seven. Carter with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Carter mocks Moustache Mountain. Carter with a deep arm-drag. Carter applies an arm-bar. Carter tags in Smith. Smith applies a wrist lock. Seven unloads two knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Smith. Smith with a wrist lock takedown. Smith tags in Carter. Following a snap mare takeover, Carter kicks Seven in the back for a two count. Carter applies a wrist lock. Smith tags himself in. Seven whips Carter across the ring. Smith lawn darts Seven into the boots of Carter for a two count. Smith applies a rear chin lock. Smith grabs a side headlock. Seven whips Smith across the ring. Smith drops Seven with a shoulder tackle. Seven drops down on the canvas. Smith sends Seven into the ropes. Seven with a Running Crossbody Block. Seven bodyslams Smith. Seven with a Running Leg Drop for a two count.

Seven applies a front face lock. Bate tags himself in. Seven with The Wasteland. Assisted Senton Splash. Smith with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Smith drives his knee into the midsection of Bate. Smith sends Bate to the corner. Smith tags in Carter. Smith blocks a boot from Bate. Carter with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Smith knocks Seven off the ring apron. Carter with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Carter thrust kicks the midsection of Bate. Bate avoids The Pump Kick. Bate delivers The Air Plane Spin. Bate tags in Seven. Wasteland/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Seven is lighting up Carter’s chest. Carter denies The Fake Out DDT. Carter with a leaping forearm smash. Seven blocks the low thrust kicks. Seven with a back hand. Carter denies The Seven Star Lariat. Seven knocks Smith off the apron. Seven avoids The Pump Kick. Seven with The One-Arm PowerBomb. Seven hits The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Seven tags in Bate.

Carter dodges The Handspring Lariat/Dragon Suplex Combination. Carter with a Double Capo Kick. Carter connects with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Bate goes for a German Suplex, but Carter lands back on his feet. Carter ducks a clothesline from Bate. Carter with The Quebrada for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Carter and Smith gets Bate in position for The Doomsday Blockbuster. Bate rolls Smith over for a two count. Bate uppercuts Smith. Smith sends Bate chest first into the turnbuckles. Bate ducks a clothesline from Smith. Bate delivers Bop and Bang for a two count. Symbiosis appears on the stage. Smith denies The Tyler Driver #97. Smith dumps Bate over the top rope. Symbiosis starts brawling with Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz. All hell is breaking loose in The BT Sport Studios. Carter SuperKicks Bate for a two count. Carter tags in Smith. Seven negates The Silly String. Seven with The Snap Dragon Suplex on the floor. Bate with The SpringBoard German Suplex. Bate tags in Seven. Moustache Mountain plants Smith with their Handspring Lariat/Dragon Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Moustache Mountain via Pinfall

– Blair Davenport Vignette.

– Mark Andrews gets into a brawl with Sam Gradwell at the NXT UK Performance Centre.

– Next week on NXT UK, Noam Dar vs. Wolfgang In The Finals Of The Number One Contender’s Tournament For The WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

Second Match: Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna

Brookside rolls under a clothesline from Luna. Standing Switch Exchange. Luna with a waist lock takedown. Brookside applies a wrist lock. Luna bodyslams Brookside. Brookside maintains wrist control. Brookside applies a side headlock. Luna whips Brookside across the ring. Brookside runs into Luna. Brookside crawls under Luna. Brookside leapfrogs over Luna. Luna catches Brookside in mid-air. Luna goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Brookside lands back on her feet. Luna denies the sunset flip. Brookside ducks a clothesline from Luna. Brookside goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Luna counters with a face plant. Brookside with heavy bodyshots. Luna with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Luna applies an arm-bar.

Brookside with heavy bodyshots. Luna with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Luna goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Brookside counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Luna with a Running Lariat for a two count. Luna applies the chin bar. Brookside gets back to a vertical base. Luna sends Brookside to the corner. Brookside kicks Luna in the face. Brookside with a Hurricanrana. Brookside dropkicks Luna. Brookside ducks a clothesline from Luna. Brookside with a Running Dropkick. Brookside with a Running Meteora. Brookside follows that with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Luna applies a waist lock. Brookside decks Luna with a back elbow smash. Luna Powerslams Brookside. Luna with The Fallaway Slam. Luna puts Brookside on her shoulders. Luna connects with The SitOut PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Brookside refuses to shake Luna’s hand.

Winner: Dani Luna via Pinfall

Third Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Josh Morrell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dempsey with a fireman’s carry takeover. Dempsey applies a wrist lock. Morrell kicks Dempsey into the ropes. Strong lockup. Dempsey applies a double wrist lock. Dempsey transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Dempsey maintains wrist control. Morrell with a Headscissors Takeover. Dempsey transitions into a side headlock. Dempsey with a standing lift. Dempsey with a wrist lock takedown. Dempsey works on his joint manipulation game. Morrell applies a side headlock. Dempsey whips Morrell across the ring. Morrell runs into Dempsey. Dempsey drops down on the canvas. Dempsey leapfrogs over Morrell. Dempsey with The Hip Toss for a two count. Dempsey applies a front face lock. Dempsey with another wrist lock. Dempsey delivers The Cornish Hype. Dempsey whips Morrell across the ring. Rollup Exchange.

Dempsey with The Bridging Backslide Cover for a two count. Dempsey applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Dempsey transitions into a Knee Bar. Tip Up by Dempsey. Morrel with a forearm smash. Dempsey reverses out of the irish whip from Morrell. Morrell dives over Dempsey. Morrell with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dempsey sends Morrell face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Dempsey uppercuts Morrell. Dempsey with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Dempsey goes into the lateral press for a two count. Dempsey hooks the outside leg for a two count. Dempsey uppercuts Morrell. Dempsey whips Morrell across the ring. Dempsey headbutts the midsection of Morrell. Morrell slips over Dempsey’s back. Second Rollup Exchange. Morrell with a Modified PowerBomb for a two cout. Dempsey ducks a clothesline from Morrell. Dempsey hits The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Dempsey applies the double wrist lock. Dempsey makes Morrell tap out to his Arm-Bar/Toe Hold Combination.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey via Submission

Fourth Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Joe Coffey w/Gallus

Feeling out process. Devlin kicks the left hamstring of Coffey. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Devlin backs Coffey into the ropes. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coffey applies a hammerlock. Devlin with a side headlock takeover. Devlin pops back on his feet. Test Of Strength. Coffey with a back heel trip for a two count. Coffey denies the monkey flip. Devlin goes for a sunset flip, but Coffey lands back on his feet. Coffey cartwheels out of the Boston Crab. Coffey taunts Devlin. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Devlin applies a side headlock. Devlin with another side headlock takeover. Coffey whips Devlin across the ring. Devlin ducks under two clotheslines from Coffey. Devlin slides under Coffey. Coffey ducks a clothesline from Devlin. Coffey goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Devlin lands back on his feet. Devlin with a double leg takedown. Devlin walks over Coffey’s back. Coffey tees off on Devlin. Devlin whips Coffey across the ring. Devlin drops down on the canvas. Coffey delivers The Pounce. Coffey clotheslines Devlin over the top rope.

Devlin gets distracted by Gallus. Coffey with a southpaw haymaker. Coffey rolls Devlin back into the ring. Coffey sends Devlin back first into the turnbuckles. Coffey with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Devlin decks Coffey with a JawBreaker. Devlin with the irish whip. Coffey with a running elbow smash. Devlin side steps Coffey into the turnbuckles. Coffey decks Devlin with a back elbow smash. Devlin sweeps out the legs of Coffey. Devlin hits The Draping Backstabber. Bodyshot Exchange. Devlin punches Coffey in the back. Devlin and Coffey are trading back and forth shots. Devlin with a knife edge chop. Devlin with a knee lift. Following a snap mare takeover, Devlin with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Devlin drives his elbow into Coffey’s head. Chop Exchange. Devlin with The Mid-Kick. Devlin with a forearm smash. Devlin is choking Coffey with his boot. Coffey attacks the midsection of Devlin. Coffey denies The Backslide Cover.

Devlin reverses out of the irish whip from Coffey. Devlin with The Hip Toss for a two count. Devlin applies an arm-bar. Coffey with heavy bodyshots. Coffey with a Hip Toss of his own. Devlin ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Devlin drops Coffey with The Uranage Slam. Devlin with The Standing MoonSault. Devlin mocks Gallus. Coffey with forearm shivers. Coffey teep kicks Devlin into the ropes. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coffey with a running elbow smash. Coffey follows that with a Release German Suplex. Devlin kicks Coffey in the face. Coffey with a Back Body Drop. Coffey with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Haymaker Exchange. Coffey with a Pop Up Uppercut. Coffey goes for All The Best For The Bells, but Devlin counters with a Standing Spanish Fly. Devlin gets distracted by Mark Coffey. Joe uses Wolfgang for leverage behind the referee’s back. Coffey connects with The Glasgow Sendoff. Coffey plants Devlin with All The Best For The Bells to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Coffey via Pinfall

