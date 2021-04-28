New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former superstar Manabu Nakanishi’s retirement ceremony from last year will be added to their lineup on the Roku Channel. Check out the full details, including a special clip from the ceremony below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, celebrate the career of the legendary Manabu Nakanishi with his Korakuen Hall retirement!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!