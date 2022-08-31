New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that more matchups from this summer’s G1 Climax tournament will be airing this week on AXS TV. Full details can be found below.

Great action continues to hit AXS TV screens Thursdays at 10/9c!

This week, two more great matches come from the EDION Arena in Osaka. First, faction mates El Phantasmo and Juice Robinson go at it. With time running out in their G1 campaigns and chances potentially slim to advance, neither ELP nor Juice were in a friendly mood, despite what initial appearances suggested.

In the definition of a big match, Kazuchika Okada will take on JONAH this week. The Rainmaker looks to topple the Top Dog, but JONAH headed into the match unpinned and unsubmitted in NJPW, and planned for that to continue.

