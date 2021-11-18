New Japan Pro Wrestling announced earlier this morning that a special press conference will be held on November 20th at 2pm JST on the official NJPW Youtube channel. It is not known what the purpose of this conference is for, but Pro Wrestling NOAH is holding a similar conference on the same day. Details are below.

