NJPW is returning to the City of Brotherly Love.

The promotion announced at this evening’s Collision in Philadelphia that they will be returning to the 2300 Arena this summer for the All-Star Junior Festival. NJPW has since issued a press release giving further details and ticket information. You can check that out below.

During Collision in Philadelphia, a special announcement saw the first details revealed for All Star Junior Festival 2023 USA.

After March 1’s ASJF sold out a wildly passionate Korakuen Hall, the best parallel for US venues is a place that has seen many a dynamic junior heavyweight make their name known on a global stage- Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Fans won’t have to wait for tickets for this landmark card, as they go on sale TONIGHT at midnight! With this being an unprecedented gathering of the world’s best junior heavyweights, tickets are sure to sell out, so make sure you get in early!