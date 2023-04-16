Dolph Ziggler is interested in a showdown with Conor McGregor.

The Show-Off spoke about the Notorious One during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, where he pitched a series of fights/matches against the MMA superstar that culminates at WrestleMania. Ziggler adds that this is more of a possibility now that WWE has merged with Endeavor, who also owns UFC.

Yeah, WWE and UFC, and he’s called us out a couple of times, so I appreciate that, and I can go a little bit, so I would still do it. Make it a best-of-three, octagon, boxing match, wrestling, fighting, WWE. Then set it all up for the [best-of-three] at WrestleMania. I mean, that’s just where the money is, but not everybody can go and back it up, but some of us can.

McGregor has publicly called out WWE multiple times over the last few years, including a recent interaction with Paul Heyman.

