NJPW has announced their first major international event of 2023.

It was announced during Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view that Battle In The Valley will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

The NJPW Battle In The Valley pay-per-view will air live from San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10am PST. Fans can sign-up for the pre-sale, which begins on Wednesday, November 2, via this link. Advance tickets are priced at $29 for P7, $39 for P6, $69 for P5, $79 for P4, $119 for P3, $199 for P2, and $299 for P1 (Premium Ringside).

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Kazuchika Okada are the first two stars advertised for Battle In The Valley.

The inaugural NJPW Battle In the Valley event was held on November 13, 2021 from the same venue, with 1,655 fans in attendance. The event was headlined by Tomohiro Ishii defeating White for the NEVER Openweight Title, plus Okada defeating Buddy Matthews in his debut.

Below is a promo for Battle In the Valley:

Battle in the Valley is coming! Our first major international event of 2023! February 18, hit #njbitv: Get your tickets NOVEMBER 4!https://t.co/JLvmgvVeNY#njpw pic.twitter.com/xtKa003HQd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 29, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.