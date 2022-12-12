NJPW has revealed the full card for Wednesday’s World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League finals event.

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will face Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in the World Tag League finals, while Lio Rush and YOH take on Ace Austin and Chris Bey in the Super Junior Tag League finals. Here is the lineup:

World Tag League Finals: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

Super Junior Tag League finals: Lio Rush & YOH vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson (c) vs. Hikuleo

Kazuchika Okada, Tama Tonga & Master Wato vs. Jay White, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Titan

Minoru Suzuki , Lance Archer, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO & Dick Togo

Tiger Mask, Robbie Eagles, Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd vs. Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare, TJP & Francesco Akira

KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste)

EL LINDAMAN & Alex Zayne vs. Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita