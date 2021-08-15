New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the next set of television tapings for their NJPW STRONG program. Details are below.

The action for NJPW fans in California this November doesn’t stop at the major Battle in the Valley event! Big names and STRONG action will be in store for attendees at Detonation November 15!

The Riverside Municipal Auditorium will host NJPW action for the very first time, with tickets going on sale at 9AM Pacific on August 17. See Tom Lawlor, Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii and many more!

NJPW STRONG tapings: Detonation

Monday November 15, Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Participating wrestlers

‘Switchblade’ Jay White

‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson

David Finlay

‘Stone Pitbull’ Tomohiro Ishii

‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser

‘Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush

‘Alpha Wolf’ Karl Fredericks

‘Wild Rhino’ Clark Connors

‘Dirty Daddy’ Chris Dickinson

Ren Narita

*More names, match cards to be announced at a later date.