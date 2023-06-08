NJPW has announced the full card for the June 10th Academy Showcase event, which will feature students of the academy taking on their coaches/peers. A press release, as well as the full lineup, can be found below.

The inaugural class of NJPW Academy looks to end on a high note as camp finishes strong with the first NJPW ACADEMY SHOWCASE on June 10 at the LA Dojo. Students look to show NJPW Academy is a pro-wrestling destination as they collide with their peers, coaches and other local talent.

-Trish Adora vs. Johnnie Robbie

-Kevin Knight & The DKC vs Matt Vandagriff & Cameron Gates

-Mulligan & Kyraciaos J. Toumbas vs Calder McColl & James Tapia

-Alec Bullsdale, Elliot Qrow, Langi & Phill Godfrey) vs El Primohenio Trebeca, Jordan Oasis, Red Williams & Alonzo Alvarez

-Dayton Cameron & Honest John vs J2 Mattioli & Michael Hopkins

-Samsara vs Mylo

-Rudy Lockhart vs Royce Isaacs

-Fred Rosser vs Buck Skynyr