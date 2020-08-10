NJPW Announces Full Lineup For Summer Struggle Event At Jingu Stadium

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full lineup for the August 29th Summer Struggle event from Jingu Stadium in Tokyo. This will be the promotion’s first event from the legendary venue in nearly 21 years. Check out the card below.

-Master Wato versus Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-Fatal Four Way to determine the first ever KOPW2020 champion

-Shingo Takagi versus Minoru Suzuki for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Taiji Ishimori versus Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship

-Zack Sabre Jr./Taichi versus Kota Ibushi/Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Tag Team championship

-EVIL versus Tetsuya Natio for the IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental championship