New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a huge title match for the May 14th Capital Collision event from Washington D.C.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will defend the IWGP United States championship in a fatal-four way matchup against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Juice Robinson at the event, a bout that could potentially go either way as all four men have proven to be top contenders for the promotion.

OFFICIAL The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship will be on the line in a four way match May 14 in Washington DC! Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Will Ospreay vs Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson!

UPDATED LINEUP FOR CAPITAL COLLISION:

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

-Kazuchika Okada/Trent Beretta vs. Jay White/Hikuleo

-Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki