New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Jado is dealing with an injury and will be replaced by fellow Bullet Club member Gedo at today’s event in Korakuen Hall. Full details can be found below.

Jado has sustained an injury and will be unable to compete in his scheduled match Wednesday June 2 in Korakuen Hall.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Jado wrestle. We appreciate your understanding and wish Jado the best in his recovery.

Card change

June 2, Korakuen Hall Tokyo

3rd match

Taichi, Zack Sabre jr. & Minoru Suzuki vs Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado

Taichi, Zack Sabre jr. & Minoru Suzuki vs Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Gedo