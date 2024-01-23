Two big names join NJPW Windy City Riot.

Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) join the card, which takes place in Chicago has already sold out. Neither has been given an opponent as of this writing.

Additional Windy City Riot tickets available NOW! NIC NEMETH and MINORU SUZUKI in action in Chicago! TICKETS: https://t.co/NovwUbRnE3#njRiot pic.twitter.com/kEpbIc4Dae — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) January 23, 2024

Nemeth made his first NJPW appearance at WrestleKingdom 18, and has since gone on to debut for TNA. Meanwhile, Suzuki will be wrestling a huge matchup against Adam Copeland this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.