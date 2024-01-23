Kofi Kingston is the latest WWE superstar to be confirmed for the Men’s Royal Rumble matchup this Saturday.

The former world champion was announced as an entrant today on WWE’s social media account. Kingston will join Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, GUNTHER, and Damian Priest as confirmed entrants for the matchup. That is only eight names out of a 30-man field.

Now that @ArcherOfInfamy & @TrueKofi secured their entries, who will be next to declare for the 30-Man #RoyalRumble match this Saturday? pic.twitter.com/OSePfigxHF — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024

