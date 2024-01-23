One of the biggest stories going into WWE’s Royal Rumble weekend is what will be the main event for WrestleMania 40 this April. Many assumed Cody Rhodes would get another shot at Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Championship after his heartbreaking loss last year, but then The Rock emerged on the Day 1 edition of Raw and dropped his “Head of the Table” line, with many now assuming that Rocky and Roman will be squaring off at Mania 40 instead.

Fightful Select has just dropped a report that will only cause further speculation, but The American Nightmare does have a big supporter and his name is…The Rock. According to the report Rock and Cody had an interaction backstage at Day 1 prior to The Rock doing his segment with Jinder Mahal. Both men embraced one another and Rock told Cody how much he supported him and what he has been doing for the company. The moment was captured by The Rock’s team and WWE’s cameras. Sources told the publication that based on the exchange no one got the feeling that “Rock was there to stand in the way of anything.” However, it is noted that this all happened before The Rock’s “Head of the Table” teaser, which no one knew was coming.

Later in the report, it is mentioned that The Rock has long been a supporter of Cody Rhodes, even during his run with AEW. The Rock did get named to TKO’s Board of Directors this morning and was given full ownership of The Rock name so we really won’t know anything until after The Rumble this Saturday.