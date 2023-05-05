NJPW has announced the full lineup for its May 21st Resurgence event, which will feature a number of top stars in action including Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Mercedes Moné, Jon Moxley, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zack Sabre Jr., KENTA and more. Check it out below.

-Finals of the women’s tournament to crown the first-ever NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion

-Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, winner faces Lance Archer at Dominion to determine a new #1 contender for the IWGP United States Champion

-Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino

-Hikuleo vs. KENTA for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

-Juice Robinson vs. Fred Rosser in a street fight

-Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito vs. Virus & Barbaro Cavenario

-Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale tournament match

-Mercedes Moné vs. Stephane Vaquer tournament match

-Alex Coughlin vs. Christopher Daniels

-The DKC vs. Bateman