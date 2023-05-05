Pat McAfee and his wife Samantha are now proud parents.

McAfee announced earlier today that he and his wife have welcomed their first child into the world, a baby girl.

“Today’s a day that @mrsmcafeeshow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy.. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes,” he wrote with the photo seen below.

Pat and Samantha were engaged in February 2019, then tied the knot on August 1, 2020. They announced the pregnancy this past November after Samantha lost two pregnancies that led to life-threatening emergency surgeries. They ended up going the IVF route.

McAfee has been on hiatus from his full-time WWE SmackDown commentary role since being hired for ESPN’s College GameDay last September, but he’s made surprise appearances at the 2023 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39, where he defeated The Miz in an impromptu match on Night 1. McAfee addressed his WWE future back in March, as noted here.

You can see McAfee’s full post below:

