New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the recent IWGP United States championship matchup between Will Ospreay and David Finlay will headline this week’s programming on AXS TV. Full details can be found below.

This week on AXS TV, the IWGP United States Championship is on the line in our featured match, as Will Ospreay faces the challenge of David Finlay.

Two men, the same age and with a similar start point had radically differing career paths, but while Ospreay has already earned his top spot, Finlay wants to fight as hard as it takes to get there.

Watch this incredible encounter 10/9c after IMPACT on AXS TV and Fight Network!