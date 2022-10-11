The wrestling world has been buzzing about Bray Wyatt’s WWE return at Extreme Rules on Saturday night. However, one person who didn’t enjoy the return is the legendary Jim Cornette.

In the lead-up to Wyatt’s return with the White Rabbit teasers, Cornette recently stated that he would give Wyatt another chance to prove him wrong, saying he would be onboard with Wyatt’s character if it was “spooky and interesting, and not silly and fake.” Cornette then addressed Saturday’s return on the latest episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast and questioned whether or not Wyatt’s character has a place in the business.

Cornette said Wyatt’s character would fit good in a horror movie, but he thinks it should not exist in wrestling.

“The people love him [but] I don’t know what this has to do with wrestling,” Cornette said.

Cornette talked more about why he isn’t a fan of the Wyatt character.

“I guess Philadelphia again would be the place where anybody would want to see anything loony in wrestling,” Cornette said. “But, maybe there’s a good horror movie in this gimmick, I don’t know, but I just I don’t see what the fuck. When you’ve got the the babyfaces in this equation – and I guess now he is a babyface – because people love him. But when you’ve got a supernatural guy with living puppets that invade the babyfaces’ fucking spaces and they’ve got to act like that they are legitimately concerned about the animal puppets and the, you know, Presto the Magic Clown fucking kids show set.”

