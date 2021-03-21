NJPW has announced the rest of the card for Sunday’s New Japan Cup finals.
In the co-main event, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada will team up to take on Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens.
Here is the full card, which takes place in Xebio Arena Sendai:
- Shingo Takagi vs. Will Ospreay in the New Japan Cup finals
- Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens
- Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare vs. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI
- Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, and SHO vs. EVIL, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi
- Satoshi Kojima and Tomoaki Honma vs. Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan
- Gabriel Kidd, Yuya Uemura, and Yota Tsuji vs. DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi