NJPW Battle Autumn Results 10/27/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Aaron Henare vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henare backs Oiwa into the ropes. Henare shoves Oiwa. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Henare slaps Oiwa in the ribs. Henare applies a hammerlock. Henare transitions into a side headlock. Oiwa whips Henare across the ring. Henare runs into Oiwa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Henare drops Oiwa with a shoulder tackle. Henare stomps on Oiwa’s back. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare goes for a Bodyslam, but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Oiwa applies a waist lock. Henare decks Oiwa with a back elbow smash. Oiwa answers with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa stomps on Henare’s back. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Henare with The Lou Thez Press. Henare stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Forearm Exchange.

Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Oiwa in the back. Henare hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Henare stands on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Henare applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Henare with clubbing blows to Oiwa’s chest. Oiwa with an overhand chop. Second Forearm Exchange. Henare sends Oiwa to the corner. Oiwa dodges The Rising Knee Strike. Oiwa goes for a Bodyslam, but Henare blocks it. Oiwa with Three Dropkicks. Oiwa with forearm shivers in the corner. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. Oiwa with a Running Hip Attack. Oiwa with The Hip Toss for a two count.

Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Henare grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Henare answers with a shoulder block. Henare rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Oiwa denies The Rampage. Henare kicks Oiwa in the gut. Henare goes for The Streets Of Rage, but Oiwa counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Oiwa ducks a clothesline from Henare. Oiwa rolls Henare over for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Henare decks Oiwa with a back elbow smash. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Oiwa goes for a Dropkick, but Henare holds onto the ropes. Henare blasts Oiwa with The PK. Henare with The Senton Splash for a two count. Henare connects with The Rampage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. Ren Narita & Yuto Nakashima

Narita attacks Yano before the bell rings. Narita repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back and chest. Narita dumps Yano out of the ring. Narita kicks Yano in the gut. Yano tosses Narita around the ringside area. Narita drops Yano with a Running Boot. Narita rolls Yano back into the ring. Narita kicks Yano in the chest. Narita with a forearm smash. Narita whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Ishii and Nakashima are tagged in. Yano kicks Narita in the gut. Yano whips Narita into the barricade. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Nakashima across the ring. Nakashima runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima ducks under a forearm from Ishii. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange. Ishii HeadButts Nakashima. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishii kicks Nakashima in the back. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Ishii answers with another shoulder tackle. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. Nakashima with desperation forearms. Ishii with a blistering chop. Ishii tags in Yano.

Yano taunts Narita. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano whips Nakashima into the exposed steel. Yano with a Hip Toss for a two count. Yano talks smack to Narita. Nakashima with two forearm smashes. Yano rakes the eyes of Nakashima. Nakashima bodyslams Yano. Nakashima tags in Narita. Narita with a Twisting Hip Attack. Narita punches Yano in the back. Yano tugs on Narita’s hair. Narita delivers his combination offense. Narita with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Narita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Yano denies The Front Suplex Hold. Second Forearm Exchange. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano whips Narita into the exposed steel. Narita side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Narita with a Mid-Kick. Yano pulls Narita down to the mat.

Ishii and Nakashima are tagged in. Nakashima with two forearms. Nakashima sends Ishii to the corner. Nakashima with a leaping back elbow smash. Nakashima continues to pepper Ishii with forearms. Nakashima runs into Ishii. Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima kicks Ishii in the back. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Nakashima with clubbing mid-kicks. Ishii rocks Nakashima with a forearm smash. Nakashima denies The German Suplex. Nakashima applies The Knee Bar. Yano breaks up the submission hold. Yano rakes the eyes of Narita. Narita with The Big Boot. Nakashima with another Mid-Kick. Ishii blocks The Boston Crab. Nakashima slaps Ishii in the face. Palm Strike Exchange. Ishii applies The Boston Crab. Nakashima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Ishii makes Nakashima tap out to The Boston Crab. After the match, Yano tapes Narita to the barricade.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano via Submission

Third Match: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan vs. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma

United Empire attacks GBH before the bell rings. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Makabe breaks up the submission hold. Makabe dumps Khan out of the ring. Makabe is trying to wake up Honma. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma stomps on Khan’s chest. Honma bodyslams Khan. Cobb drives his knee into Honma’s back. Cobb grabs Honma from behind. Khan uppercuts Honma. Khan knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Khan wraps tape around Honma’s neck. The referee admonishes Khan. Khan stomps on Honma’s chest. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb kicks Honma in the gut. Cobb HeadButts Honma. Cobb with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Cobb lifts Honma up in the air. Cobb drives his knee into Honma’s back. Surf’s Up. Cobb stomps on Honma’s chest. Cobb taunts Makabe. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Cobb toys around with Honma.

Cobb throws Honma into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan wraps a rope around Honma’s neck. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan knocks Makabe off the apron. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Khan blocks a boot from Honma. Khan with a back elbow smash. Khan bodyslams Honma. Double Irish Whip. Honma kicks Cobb in the face. Khan kicks Honma in the gut. Khan hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Honma ducks a clothesline from Khan. Honma applies a waist lock. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with two corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Khan denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe clotheslines Khan for a two count. Khan chops the left ear of Makabe. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s back. Khan stands on the back of Makabe’s neck.

Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Khan ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Cobb and Honma are tagged in. Honma runs into Cobb. Forearm Exchange. Honma ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Cobb mocks Honma. Honma avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma knocks Khan off the apron. GBH with a Double Lariat. Double Vertical Suplex. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Cobb catches Honma in mid-air. Cobb drives Honma back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Khan dumps Makabe out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Honma blocks the double shoulder tackle. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma HeadButts Cobb. Honma shrugs off The Pump Kick. Honma HeadButts Khan. Khan ducks a clothesline from Honma. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan vs. TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Gideon Grey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Takahashi grabs Grey’s cane. Takahashi side steps the diving Grey. Takahashi plays around with Grey’s bald head. Grey reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi goes for a Diving Crossbody Block, but Grey ducks out of the way. Grey ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Grey with a Running Crossbody Block. Grey tags in Akira. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Akira with a hammerlock/chin lock combination. Akira transitions into The Cobra Clutch. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of Akira. Akira applies a side headlock. Takahashi whips Akira across the ring. Akira rolls under a clothesline from Takahashi. Akira with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Headscissors Takeover Exchange. Takahashi kicks Akira in the gut. Titan dropkicks the left knee of Akira. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi knocks Perkins off the ring apron. Bushi stomps on Akira’s chest. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Takahashi tags in Bushi.

Bushi with two overhand chops. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi stomps on Akira’s back and chest. Bushi tags in Titan. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Titan with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Titan applies a wrist lock. Titan tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a flying double axe handle strike. Chop Exchange. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi applies a front face lock. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Akira. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi kicks Akira in the face. Forearm Exchange. Bushi avoids The Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Bushi kicks Akira in the face. Akira leapfrogs over Bushi. Akira drops down on the canvas. Akira with a single leg dropkick. Perkins and Titan are tagged in. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Titan. Perkins kicks Takahashi off the apron. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Titan reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm.

Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Titan. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Perkins drops Titan with The Swinging DDT for a two count. Perkins drags Titan to the corner. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Titan ducks out of the way. Perkins kicks Titan in the gut. Titan goes for The SpringBoard Tornado DDT, but Perkins blocks it. Titan SuperKicks Perkins. Perkins with The Roundhouse Kick. Perkins hits The Final Cut. Perkins tags in Grey. Grey dives over Titan. Titan with a Spinning Back Kick. Titan goes for The Airplane Spin, but Grey counters with The Octopus Stretch. Stereo Tarantulas. Grey transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. LIJ pulls Perkins and Akira out of the ring. Double Dropkick to Grey. Takahashi bodyslams Grey. Titan with The SpringBoard Splash for a two count. Titan lands The SomerSault Plancha. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Grey. Takahashi with a knee lift. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Titan with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi, Bushi and Titan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo, Master Wato and Alex Zayne w/Jado vs. Taichi, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taka Michinoku In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hikuleo and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Kanemaru gets up in Hikuleo’s grill. Hikuleo signals for the test of strength. Kanemaru stomps on the left foot of Hikuleo. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the right foot of Hikuleo. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but Taichi gets in the way. Choke Hold Party. Michinoku with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Hikuleo kicks Desperado in the gut. Meeting Of The Minds. Suzuki Gun avoids the double clothesline. Tanahashi and Taichi are tagged in. Taichi challenges Tanahashi to a sumo fight. Taichi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Taichi punches Tanahashi in the back. Taichi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi dodges The Axe Bomber. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Taichi with a sumo style takedown. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Tanahashi. Taichi is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold.

Taichi goes after Tanahashi’s ribs. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Taichi. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Zayne and Kanemaru are tagged in. Kanemaru kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne with two forearm smashes. Zayne with a back elbow smash. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop. Zayne with a leaping back elbow smash. Zayne puts Kanemaru on the top turnbuckle. Zayne side steps Michinoku into Kanemaru. Zayne with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Zayne’s chest. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado uppercuts Zayne. Belly to Back Suplex/Dropkick Combination. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Zayne blocks it. Zayne hits The Baja Blast. Zayne tags in Wato. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato applies a waist lock. Desperado with three sharp elbow strikes.

Wato with clubbing mid-kicks. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Desperado chops Wato. Wato answers with another Mid-Kick for a two count. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Wato blocks The German Suplex. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Wato kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Michinoku. Michinoku clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Taichi with The Axe Bomber. Kanemaru follows that with a running elbow smash. Running Knee Strike/Low Dropkick Combination for a two count. Michinoku with clubbing blows to Wato’s back. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Hikuleo with forearm shivers. Hikuleo kicks Michinoku in the face. Michinoku kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Michinoku with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku sends Hikuleo tumbling to the floor. Wato kicks Michinoku in the gut. Michinoku reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato goes for a Hurricanrana, but Michinoku blocks it. Wato makes Michinoku tap out to Vendaval.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo, Master Wato and Alex Zayne via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. KENTA & Gedo

Sanada and Kenta will start things off. Kenta is playing mind games with Sanada. Sanada runs after Kenta. Kenta tags in Gedo. Sanada tells Kenta to bring it. Sanada ignores Gedo. Naito grabs Gedo’s beard. Sanada chops Gedo’s beard. LIJ continues to attack Gedo’s beard in the corner. Gedo kicks Naito in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito grabs Gedo’s beard. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Naito applies The Sleeper Hold. Naito tugs on Gedo’s beard. Kenta grabs Naito’s hair. Kenta knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Gedo dumps Naito out of the ring. Kenta sends Sanada face first into the steel ring post. Gedo whips Naito into the steel barricade. Gedo attacks Naito with the bell hammer. The referee is losing control of this match. Gedo stands on Naito’s chest. Gedo tags in Kenta. Kenta with forearm shivers into the midsection of Naito. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Kenta applies a bodyscissors hold. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta tags in Gedo. Gedo repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Naito is obsessed with Gedo’s beard. Gedo with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Gedo tags in Kenta. Kenta with more forearms into the midsection of Naito. Kenta whips Naito across the ring. Kenta with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Bodyshot Exchange. Naito decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Kenta crawls under the ring. Sanada goes searching for Kenta. Sanada rolls Kenta back into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a drop toe hold into the backside of Gedo. Gedo is pissed at Kenta. Kenta doesn’t have the keys to The Paradise Lock. Kenta denies The TKO. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Kenta.

Sanada with a forearm smash. Kenta dodges The Rolling Elbow. Kenta drops Sanada with The DDT. Kenta tags in Gedo. Gedo with two haymakers. Gedo whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Sanada dropkicks Gedo. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito punches Gedo. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out legs of Gedo. Combination Cabron. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies the grounding full nelson lock. Kenta knocks Sanada off the apron. Kenta is putting the boots to Naito. Double Irish Whip. Naito side steps Gedo into a turnbuckle pad. Naito with a single leg dropkick. Nato kicks Gedo in the gut. Gedo responds with a Flatliner. Gedo hits The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Sanada uppercuts Gedo. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Naito connects with the jackknife hold to pickup the victory. After the math, Naito continues to attack Gedo’s beard.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

Seventh Match: EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. Yoshi Hashi In A Second Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Togo immediately trips Hashi after the bell rings. EVIL attacks Hashi from behind. EVIL with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. EVIL kicks Hashi in the face. EVIL whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi bodyslams EVIL. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Hashi lays EVIL flat on the top rope. Togo comes to the aid of EVIL. Togo once again trips Hashi from the outside. EVIL whips Hashi into the steel barricade. EVIL starts choking Hashi with a steel chair. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Hashi’s neck. EVIL kicks Hashi out of the ring. Togo punches Hashi. Togo rolls Hashi back into the ring.

Hashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL starts displaying his frustration. EVIL toys around with Hashi. Hashi is lighting up EVIL’s chest. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. EVIL whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi dropkicks Togo into the barricade. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi inadvertently superkicks the referee. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Hashi. EVIL wraps the chair around Hashi’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count.

Hashi denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Hashi with The Dragon Suplex. EVIL blocks a lariat from Hashi. Hashi chops EVIL. EVIL with a short-arm lariat. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Hashi shoves EVIL into Togo. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. EVIL tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Marty Asami slaps EVIL in the face. Hashi rolls EVIL over for a two count. EVIL inadvertently clocks Togo with the chair. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Hashi with another quick rollup for a two count. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi with a BackBreaker. EVIL denies Karma. EVIL and Hashi plays hot potato with the referee. Hashi blocks the low blow. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Eight Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. David Finlay In A Second Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW World Television Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Finlay pulls back the arms of Sabre. Sabre gets back to a vertical base. Finlay applies a straight jacket hold. Rollup Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs Sabre into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Sabre pie faces Finlay. Finlay with a forearm smash. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre with a Dragon Screw Arm-Whip. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Finlay. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Sabre rolls Finlay over for a two count. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Finlay with a deep arm-drag. Finlay applies a side headlock. Sabre whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay slides under Sabre’s legs. Finlay dropkicks Sabre to the floor. Finlay with two forearm smashes. Finlay uppercuts Sabre.

Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sabre denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Sabre goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Finlay counters with a schoolboy rollup for a two count. Second Rollup Exchange. Finlay with two uppercuts. Finlay goes for The Flying Uppercut, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Finlay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Finlay. Sabre with clubbing mid-kicks. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre hits The PK for a one count. Finlay gives Sabre the middle finger salute.

Finlay blocks a boot from Sabre. Finlay with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Finlay puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Finlay with The SuperPlex for a two count. Sabre applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Finlay with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Finlay. Sabre uppercuts Finlay. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Finlay with a basement uppercut for a two count. Finlay follows that with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Sabre denies The Acid Drop. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Finlay with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Finlay uppercuts Sabre. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Sabre connects with The Bridging Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Pinfall

