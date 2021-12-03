NJPW BOSJ 28 Results 12/3/21

Gymnasium Of Tokorozawa Citizen Main-Arena

Saitama, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Fujita applies a side headlock. Fujita backs Oiwa into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fujita with a single leg takedown. Fujita floats over into a side headlock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Fujita applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Oiwa applies a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fujita scores the ankle pick. Oiwa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fujita transitions into a side headlock. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors neck lock. Fujita grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Oiwa goes back to the hammerlock. Fujita with a series of back elbow smashes. Fujita reverses the hold. Oiwa with a drop toe hold. Oiwa grabs a side headlock. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa stomps on the left knee of Fujita. Oiwa applies The Heel Hook.

Fujita with three overhand chops. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Fujita. Oiwa goes back to The Heel Hook. Oiwa transitions into a single leg crab. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on Fujita’s back and chest. Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita with combination forearms. Fujita is fired up. Fujita applies The Kimura Lock. Oiwa refuses to quit. Fujita applies a wrist lock. Fujita transitions into The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fujita brings Oiwa down to the mat. Fujita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fujita stomps on Oiwa’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa bodyslams Fujita. Oiwa with the irish whip. Oiwa with The Corner Dropkick. Oiwa follows that with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita connects with The Schoolboy Rollup as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: (2-5) Master Wato vs. (4-3) Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Kanemaru attacks Wato before the bell rings. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Wato’s back. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato dives over Kanemaru. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato with a deep arm-drag. Wato leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Kanemaru. Wato uppercuts Kanemaru. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru with The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru hammers down on the left shoulder of Wato. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Wato. Kanemaru with the elbow drop. Kanemaru applies a leg lock. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru repeatedly drives his knee into the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru stomps on the left hamstring of Wato. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Wato on the canvas for a two count.

Kanemaru goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru toys around with Wato. Wato with three overhand chops. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru with an elbow smash. Kanemaru stands on the back of Wato’s left knee. Wato with elbows into the midsection of Kanemaru. Wato with two forearm smashes. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Wato drops Kanemaru with a Leg Lariat. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana that sends Kanemaru to the floor. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with two hamstring kicks. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the chest. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato SuperKicks Kanemaru for a two count.

Wato applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru denies The Recientemente. Kanemaru dodges The Dreamcast Kick. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru bodyslams Wato. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru goes for The BrainBuster, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato with The Roundhouse Kick. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato answers with another Roundhouse Kick. Wato ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Kanemaru continues to dropkick the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru with a single leg takedown. Kanemaru goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Wato rolls him over for a two count. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Wato hits The Recientemente for a two count. Wato connects with The TTD. Wato plants Kanemaru with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-5) Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: (3-4) Robbie Eagles vs. (2-5) Douki In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Douki with a shoulder tackle. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Douki sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Douki sends Eagles across the ring. Douki leapfrogs over Eagles. Eagles cartwheels over Douki. Eagles sends Douki into the ropes. Douki slips over Eagles back. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Douki. Douki avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Douki with a double leg takedown. Eagles denies The Wheelbarrow Suplex. Douki denies The Ron Miller Special. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Douki hammers down on the back of Eagles. Eagles denies the irish whip. Douki buries his knee into the midsection of Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Douki. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Douki regroups on the outside. Eagles is playing mind games with Douki. Douki sends Eagles tumbling to the floor. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Douki hits The Quebrada.

Douki applies a wrist lock. Douki whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Douki stomps on Eagles chest. Douki is choking Eagles with his boot. Douki whips Eagles across the ring. Douki scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Douki applies a rear chin lock. Eagles with elbows into the midsection of Douki. Douki rakes the eyes of Eagles. Douki with the irish whip. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki bodyslams Eagles. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki with a knife edge chop. Douki sends Eagles to the corner. Eagles kicks Douki in the face. Eagles rolls Douki over for a two count. Douki uppercuts Eagles. Douki goes for The Uranage Slam, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles dropkicks the back of Douki’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow across the back of Douki’s neck. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Douki blocks a boot from Eagles. Douki rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Eagles dropkicks Douki.

Eagles with a Running Meteora. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Douki. Eagles hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Eagles with The SpringBoard Dropkick to the left knee of Douki. Douki denies The Ron Miller Special. Eagles with The Flying Mid-Kick for a two count. Eagles with a Knee Drop. Eagles drags Douki to the corner. Douki avoids The 450 Splash. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Douki counters with The Italian Stretch No. 32. Eagles refuses to quit. Douki with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Eagles avoids The Day Break. Douki is favoring his left knee. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles dives over Douki. Douki kicks Eagles in the face. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Eagles counters with a Knee Smash. Douki denies The Asai DDT. Douki decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Eagles. Eagles dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki connects with The Spinning Olympic Slam for a two count. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles kicks the right shoulder of Douki. Eagles hits The Turbo Backpack. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Douki. Eagles makes Douki tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: (4-4) Robbie Eagles via Submission

Fourth Match: (4-3) Taiji Ishimori vs. (3-4) Bushi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Bushi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi slips over Ishimori’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi with a deep arm-drag. Bushi dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Bushi is playing mind games with Ishimori. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Bushi drops Ishimori with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Bushi stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Bushi has Ishimori draped across the top strand. Bushi punches Ishimori in the back. Ishimori avoids The Flying Knee Drop. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori slams Bushi’s head on the top rope. Ishimori pulls Bushi out of the ring. Ishimori whips Bushi into the steel barricade. Ishimori dumps Bushi face first on the barricade. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Ishimori kicks Bushi in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori goes into the cover for a one count. Ishimori wraps a t-shirt around Bushi’s neck. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Bushi shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishimori with the lateral press for a two count. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Bushi. Ishimori slams Bushi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the face. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi with forearm shivers. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Bushi stomps on Ishimori’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi drops Ishimori with The DDT for a two count.

Ishimori denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Bushi whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori blocks a boot from Bushi. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi blocks a boot from Ishimori. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Ishimori. Bushi hits The Backstabber for a two count. Bushi goes for The MX, but Ishimori counters with The Cipher Utaki. Bushi with forearm shivers. Ishimori denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Ishimori drives Bushi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori with The Shoulder Breaker. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori with an arm-ringer. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi goes for The Bridging Backslide, but Ishimori counters with The Bone Lock. Bushi denies The Bloody Cross. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori answers with The Pump Kick. Bushi dropkicks Ishimori. Bushi drills Ishimori with The Canadian Destroyer. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Bushi plants Ishimori with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-4) Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (6-1) SHO vs. (3-4) El Phantasmo In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Phantasmo calls Sho a piece of shit. Sho wants Phantasmo to lay down for him. Regardless of Bullet Club status, Sho claims that he’ll be the best of the super juniors. Sho calls for the too sweet hand gesture. Sho applies The Snake Bite. Phantasmo puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho repeatedly stomps on Phantamso’s back. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Sho. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Phantamso with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo transitions into a corner mount. Sho sends Phantasmo crashing to the outside. Sho starts bending Phantasmo’s fingers. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Phantasmo around the bottom turnbuckle bar. Phantasmo gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Sho kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Sho is choking Phantasmo with his boot. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Sho rakes the eyes of Phantasmo. Phantasmo fires back with four knife edge chops. Sho continues to rake the eyes of Phantasmo. Sho with the irish whip. Phantasmo dives over Sho. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Sho. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Phantasmo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Phantasmo mocks Sho. Phantasmo bodyslams Sho. Phantasmo with a flying axe handle strike. Sho denies The Sudden Death. Tip Up by Sho. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Cross-Armed PileDriver. Phantasmo sends Sho to the corner. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Sho. Phantasmo rolls Sho over for a two count. Phantasmo with an inside cradle for a two count. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Sho. Phantasmo with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sho shoves the referee towards Phantasmo. Sho Spears Phantasmo for a two count.

Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Phantasmo blocks it. Phantasmo hits The Styles Clash for a two count. Sho applies The Snake Bite. Phantasmo puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho applies a waist lock. Phantasmo with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho punches Phantasmo in the back. Sho with the irish whip. Sho kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Sho and Phantasmo plays hot potato with the referee. Phantasmo Spears Sho for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Sho counters with a Back Body Drop. Sho goes for a Deadlift PowerBomb, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sho answers with The Kitchen Sink. Eye Poke Exchange. Hair Pull Exchange. Nipple Hold Exchange. Phantasmo slaps Sho in the chest. Sho denies The Old School Back Rake. Sho grabs the wrench. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Phantasmo prepares for The Sudden Death. Sho decided to verbally submit.

Winner: (4-4) El Phantasmo via Referee Stoppage

Sixth Match: (3-3-1) Hiromu Takahashi vs. (4-3) Ryusuke Taguchi In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Taguchi rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi puts Taguchi on his shoulders. Taguchi with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Taguchi with The La Magistral for a two count. Taguchi follows that with a double leg takedown. Taguchi with a jackknife hold for a two count. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Taguchi with a flurry of backslide pin attempts. Taguchi with an inside cradle for a two count. Takahashi makes Taguchi run the ropes. Takahashi with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Takahashi regroups on the outside. The referee tells Taguchi to calm down. Takahashi argues with Taguchi. Taguchi won’t back away from the ropes. Takahashi denies The Hip Attack. Taguchi with another quick rollup for a two count. Taguchi blocks The SuperKick. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Taguchi rolls Takahashi over for a two count.

Takahashi kicks Taguchi in the gut. Takahashi sends Taguchi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taguchi avoids the basement dropkick. Takahashi goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Taguchi counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Takahashi plays dead in the corner. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi transitions into a waist lock. Takahashi with two sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Second Rollup Exchange. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Taguchi with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Taguchi going to the well with these ankle locks. Takahashi denies Dodon. Third Rollup Exchange. Taguchi drops his elbow on the back of Takahashi’s left knee. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for Dodon, but Takahashi rolls him over for a two count. Fourth Rollup Exchange. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Taguchi drops Takahashi with The Running Lariat. Taguchi goes for Dodon, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi rolls Taguchi over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-3-1) Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4-2-1) El Desperado vs. (3-4) YOH In A NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. 28 Tournament Match

Chain grappling exchange. Yoh with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Desperado applies a side headlock. Yoh brings Desperado down to the mat. Yoh applies a hammerlock. Desperado reverses the hold. Desperado with a side headlock takeover. Yoh answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yoh applies a side headlock. Desperado transitions into a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Desperado applies a rear chin lock. Yoh with elbows into the midsection of Desperado. Yoh with an arm-drag takeover. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Desperado puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado regroups on the outside. Desperado applies a waist lock. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Yoh grabs a side headlock. Yoh with a side headlock takeover. Desperado answers with the headscissors neck lock. Yoh gets back to a vertical base. Desperado gives Yoh a standing ovation. Desperado kicks the left knee of Yoh.

Desperado applies a side headlock. Yoh whips Desperado across the ring. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Desperado into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a basement dropkick. Desperado avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh rocks Desperado with a forearm smash. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Yoh tumbles to the floor. Desperado whips Yoh into the steel barricade. Desperado stomps on Yoh’s chest. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Desperado slams the left knee of Yoh on the floor. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado hyperextends the left leg of Yoh. Desperado with a Standing Frog Splash on the left knee of Yoh for a two count. Desperado talks smack to Yoh. Chop Exchange. Desperado stands on Yoh’s face. Desperado whips Yoh into the red turnbuckle pad. Desperado with a corner clothesline for a two count. Desperado applies The Indian Death Lock. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado goes for The Knee Crusher, but Yoh counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Yoh with forearm shivers. Desperado kicks the left knee of Yoh. Yoh denies the irish whip. Desperado slaps Yoh in the face. Desperado whips Yoh across the ring. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Desperado denies The Vertical Suplex. Yoh sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh rolls Desperado back into the ring. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Desperado backs Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Desperado with three sharp elbow strikes. Desperado blocks a boot from Yoh. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yoh hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Desperado hits The SpineBuster.

Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Yoh refuses to quit. Desperado lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Yoh denies Guitarra de Angel. Forearm Exchange. Yoh block a boot from Desperado. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Yoh dropkicks Desperado. Yoh with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Desperado with an inside cradle for a two count. Desperado blocks The SuperKick. Yoh denies The Knee Crusher. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Desperado denies The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Desperado goes for Numero Dos, but Yoh rolls him over for a two count. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Yoh with the backslide cover for a two count. Yoh goes for The Direct Drive, but Desperado counters with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Desperado kicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado rocks Yoh with a forearm smash. Desperado avoids The SuperKick. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Yoh denies Pinche Loco. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Yoh SuperKicks Desperado. Yoh with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Yoh connects with The Direct Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-4) YOH via Pinfall

Updated NJPW BOSJ 28 Standings

– SHO (6-2)

– Hiromu Takahashi (4-3-1)

– El Desperado (4-3-1)

– El Phantasmo (4-4)

– Taiji Ishimori (4-4)

– YOH (4-4)

– Robbie Eagles (4-4)

– Bushi (4-4)

– Ryusuke Taguchi (4-4)

– Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4-4)

– Master Wato (3-5)

– Douki (2-6)

