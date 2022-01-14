New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that a new docuseries entitled, “Lion’s Roar,” will be debuting this week on the promotion’s streaming service, New Japan World. The show will go behind the scenes at the NJPW New Zealand dojo, which is run by Bullet Club member Bad Luck Fale. Full details are below.

This week sees the debut of a new docuseries on NJPW World, as Lion’s Roar brings cameras behind the scenes at New Japan’s New Zealand Dojo.

Under the demanding guidance of Bad Luck Fale and Tony Kozina, young hopefuls battle through the Dojo system in a bid to hone themselves as professional wrestlers and human beings, all in the home of a prestigious contract with new Japan Pro-Wrestling!

The weekly series begins at:

Friday January 14 8PM Eastern/7PM Central/5PM Pacific US

Saturday January 15 1AM UK/10AM Japan/12noon AEST/2PM NZ