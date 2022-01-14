NJPW superstar, current IWGP United States champion, and Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi has announced on Twitter that he has renewed his contract with NJPW and will be remaining there for the foreseeable future.

The Ace recently competed at all three nights of WrestleKingdom 16, and has already cemented his impressive legacy in the company by being a Triple Crown champion and a Grand Slam champion. He is set to defend his IWGP U.S. title against SANADA at the February 19th Golden Series event.

Check out Tanahashi’s tweet below.