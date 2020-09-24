NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 9/24/20

Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

Hokkaido, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura with a single leg takedown. Uemura bends the left ankle of Tsuji. Uemura transitions into a standing leg lock. Tsuji repeatedly kicks Uemura in the chest. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura signals for the test of strength. Tsuji with two palm strikes. Tsuji whips Uemura across the ring. Tsuji scores the elbow knockdown. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji kicks Uemura in the gut. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Tsuji applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji applies a rear chin lock. Uemura reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji stomps on Uemura’s back. Tsuji with a knife edge chop. Tsuji with the irish whip. Tsuji follows that with a Flying Forearm Smash.

Tsuji drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji unloads three chops. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with a running forearm smash for a two count. Uemura whips Tsuji across the ring. Uemura dropkicks Tsuji. Uemura applies The Heel Hook. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura with boots to the midsection of Tsuji. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dropkicks Uemura. Tsuji goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Uemura with a forearm smash. Tsuji Spears Uemura. Tsuji connects with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Tsuji makes Uemura tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: (0) Hirooki Goto vs. (0) Sanada in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Goto applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Sanada sends Goto tumbling to the floor. Goto avoids The Apron MoonSault. Goto kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada whips Goto into the steel barricade. Sanada blocks a boot from Goto. Goto inadvertently clotheslines the steel ring post. Sanada wraps the right shoulder of Goto around the barricade. Sanada hammers down on the right shoulder of Goto. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Sanada applies an arm-bar. Sanada continues to work on the right shoulder of Goto. Sanada whips Goto across the ring. Sanada with a double hand chop. Sanada goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Goto ducks out of the way. Sanada dropkicks the back of Goto’s head for a two count.

Sanada applies an arm-bar. Goto with heavy bodyshots. Goto with forearm shivers. Sanada kicks Goto in the gut. Goto hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Goto side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Goto hits The Saito Suplex. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Goto to the floor. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Goto back into the ring. Goto catches Sanada in mid-air. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sanada lands back on his feet.

Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Sanada and Goto are running the ropes. Sanada applies Skull End. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Goto denies The TKO. Goto with a Discus Lariat. Skull End Exchange. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Rollup Exchange. Goto goes for The GTR, but Sanada rolls him over for a two count. Sanada hits The Ushigoroshi. Sanada with The SlingShot Suplex. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Goto ducks out of the way. Sanada decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. Goto drops Sanada with The Draping Reverse GTR. Sanada blocks the mid-kick from Goto. Goto HeadButts Sanada. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Goto counters with The GTW. Goto connects with The Mid-Kick. Goto plants Sanada with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

Third Match: (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (2) Toru Yano in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Yano yells at the referee before the bell rings. Yano is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain Grappling Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Yano with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Yano starts removing turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi mocks Yano. Yano and Tanahashi plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi drops Yano with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yano kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Yano sends Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. Yano and Tanahashi starts brawling up the ramp way. Yano stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Forearm Exchange. Yano rakes the eyes of Tanahashi.

Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Yano rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi drops Yano with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Yano. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Yano tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Tanahashi with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yano avoids The SlingShot Pescado. Yano whips Tanahashi into the barricade. Yano pulls out tape from under the ring. Tanahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Tanahashi wraps tape around Yano’s eyes. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Tanahashi hits Twist and Shout. Tanahashi prepares for The SlingBlade. Yano uses the referee as a human shield. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The Urakasumi to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) KENTA vs. (2) Juice Robinson in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Robinson backs Kenta into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Kenta is playing mind games with Robinson. Robinson runs after Kenta. Kenta lures Robinson back into the ring. Kenta with rapid fire haymakers. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s back. Kenta whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson kicks Kenta in the chest. Robinson with a side headlock takeover. Kenta answers the headscissors escape. Robinson blocks a boot from Kenta. Juice Jabs. Kenta regroups on the outside. Robinson with a forearm smash. Robinson goes for a shoulder block, but Kenta counters with three knee lifts. Kenta with The Flying Knee Drop. Kenta is choking Robinson with his boot. Kenta whips Robinson across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Robinson. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Robinson in the back. Kenta with a knee drop. Kenta drops Robinson with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Kenta goes back to the rear chin lock. Kenta pulls Robinson down to the mat. Kenta kicks Robinson in the back. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kenta toys around with Robinson. Kenta unloads Four Mid-Kicks. Kenta applies another rear chin lock. Robinson gets back to a vertical base. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Kenta applies a side headlock. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Juice Jabs. Robinson drops Kenta with The DDT for a two count. Kenta rakes the eyes of Robinson. Kenta PowerSlams Robinson. Kenta mocks the Hokkaido Crowd. Kenta delivers his combination offense. Kenta hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Kenta kicks Robinson in the face. Kenta with a thumb to the eye. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta follows that with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta applies a waist lock. Robinson with two sharp elbow strikes. Kenta punches Robinson in he back. Robinson with The FlapJack. Robinson drops Kenta with a Leg Lariat. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Robinson side steps Kenta into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson with a Western Lariat. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson puts Kenta on the top turnbuckle. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson goes for The SuperPlex, but Kenta blocks it. Kenta rakes the eyes of Robinson. Kenta with Three HeadButts. Kenta with The Missile Dropkick. Kenta follows that with a ShotGun Dropkick. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Robinson hammers down on the back of Kenta’s neck. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta drills Robinson with The Green Killer for a two count. Kenta with a Running Knee Strike. Kenta goes for The Busaiku Knee Strike, but Robinson counters with The Full Nelson Slam. Forearm Exchange. Robinson HeadButts Kenta. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta with Two Spinning Back Fist. Robinson responds with a Lariat. Robinson hits The Juice Box for a two count. Kenta negates Pulp Friction. Kenta rolls Robinson over for a two count. Kenta unloads a series of palm strikes. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson delivers Two Left Hands Of God. Robinson connects with Pulp Friction to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (0) Yoshi Hashi in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Hashi attacks EVIL and Togo before the bell rings. Hashi starts choking EVIL with his stick. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with a knife edge chop. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Hashi kicks EVIL in the back. Hashi stomps on EVIL’s chest. Hashi with a blistering chop. EVIL denies the irish whip. Hashi with a chop/elbow combination. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Togo trips Hashi out of the ring. Togo whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Togo is choking Hashi with his boot. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex onto a pile of chairs. EVIL removes the turnbuckle pad. EVIL stomps on Hashi’s back. EVIL bodyslams Hashi for a two count. EVIL toys around with Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel.

EVIL with forearm shivers across the back of Hashi. EVIL with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. EVIL follows that with multiple pinning combinations. Hashi with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Hashi delivers his combination offense. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi goes for a Bodyslam, but EVIL lands back on his feet. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi drops EVIL with The Head Hunter. Hashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi has EVIL draped across the top rope. Hashi dropkicks EVIL’s back. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with a knife edge chop. EVIL goes for The SuperPlex, but Hashi blocks it. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count.

Hashi negates Darkness Falls. Hashi applies a waist lock. EVIL decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. EVIL repeatedly whips Hashi into the exposed steel. EVIL hits Darkness Falls. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Hashi blocks it. Hashi repeatedly sends EVIL face first into the exposed steel. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Chop Exchange. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Hashi with a Lariat. Hashi follows that with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi is distracted by Togo. EVIL attacks Hashi from behind. Hashi whips EVIL into Togo. Hashi with The BackStabber. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. EVIL refuses to quit. EVIL shoves Red Shoes. Hashi denies the low blow.

Hashi with an open palm strike. EVIL responds with a Lariat. Hashi negates Everything Is EVIL. Hashi goes for Karma, but EVIL blocks it. Hashi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi dumps EVIL back first on the canvas. Hashi connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but EVIL tugs on Red Shoes shirt. Togo blasts Hashi with the steel chair. Togo wraps the rope around Hashi’s neck. Hashi knocks Togo off the ring apron. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. EVIL negates Karma. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL plants Hashi with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Tetsuya Naito vs. (2) Zack Sabre Jr in a G1 Climax 30 B Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Sabre grabs a side wrist lock. Naito breaks the grip. Test Of Strength. Naito applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. Naito rolls Sabre over for a one count. Sabre applies The Knee Bar. Naito reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre works on the left wrist of Naito. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Naito blocks a boot from Sabre. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre backs Naito into the ropes. Sabre mocks Naito. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre applies a top wrist lock. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Tranquilo Pose. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabre rolls Naito over for a two count. Sabre follows that with The European Clutch for a two count.

Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito backs Sabe into the blue turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Naito goes for The Hip Toss, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Naito with a Hip Toss. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre repeatedly cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre applies The Rope Assisted Triangle Choke. Sabre kicks Naito into the steel barricade. Sabre talks smack to Naito. Sabre rolls Naito back into the ring. Sabre applies the headscissors neck lock. Sabre transitions into The Jim Breaks Arm-Bar. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Naito with the irish whip. Sabre launches Naito over the top rope. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Naito. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Sabre is choking Naito with his boot. Sabre toys around with Naito. Sabre with three uppercuts. Naito kicks Sabre in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies the cravate. Naito drops Sabre with a NeckBreaker. Naito tees off on Sabre. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a low dropkick. Naito sends Sabre to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Sabre reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Naito is choking Sabre with his boot. Naito applies the cravate. Sabre with an arm-drag takeover. Naito kicks Sabre in the face. Sabre hits The Tornado DDT. Sabre with a knife edge chop. Sabre applies The Full Nelson. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Sabre responds with a Hurricanrana. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre kicks Naito in the face. Naito blocks a boot from Sabre. Naito with a leg sweep. Naito hits The Draping NeckBreaker on the floor.

Naito rolls Sabre back into the ring. Naito blocks a boot from Sabre. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito drives Sabre back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Naito. Sabre with a European Uppercut. Naito responds with The Satellite DDT for a two count. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Sabre denies Gloria. Naito with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Naito goes for Gloria, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Sabre dodges The Flying Forearm Smash. Sabre applies The Octopus Hold. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Naito negates The Zack Driver. Naito hits The Destino. Sabre responds with The Zack Driver. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Naito blocks it. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre with a Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Sabre follows that with The PK for a two count. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Naito counters with The Destino for a two count. Naito plants Sabre with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 223 of The Hoots Podcast