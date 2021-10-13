NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/13/21

Night Fifteen: A BLOCK

Xebio Arena Sendai

Miyagi, Japan

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

A Block

– Kota Ibushi, (6-2) 12 Points

– Zack Sabre Jr, (5-2) 10 Points

– KENTA, (5-2) 10 Points

– Shingo Takagi, (5-2) 10 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (4-3) 8 Points

– The Great O-Khan, (4-4) 8 Points

– Toru Yano, (4-3) 8 Points

– Tanga Loa, (2-5) 4 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (2-5) 4 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points, Medically Disqualified From The G1

First Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Kosei Fujita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi backs Fujita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Fujita ducks under a chop from Takahashi. Standing Switch Exchange. Fujita applies a side headlock. Takahashi with heavy bodyshots. Takahashi whips Fujita across the ring. Fujita drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Takahashi with a side headlock takeover. Fujita answers with the headscissors neck lock. Takahashi applies The Boston Crab. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Chop Exchange. Takahashi goes into the cover for a one count.

Takahashi with three overhand chops. Takahashi sends Fujita to the corner. Second Chop Exchange. Fujita kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Takahashi talks smack to Fujita. Third Chop Exchange. Fujita denies The Boston Crab. Fujita with combination forearms. Fujita whips Takahashi across the ring. Fujita goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Fujita reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Fujita dropkicks Takahashi. Fujita with a running elbow smash. Fujita drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Fujita bodyslams Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Fujita in the chest. Takahashi with a series of knife edge chops. Fujita with an inside cradle for a two count. Takahashi answers with a blistering chop. Takahashi makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Submission

Second Match: Kota Ibushi vs. Satoshi Kojima

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ibushi with a single leg takedown. Ibushi applies a leg lock. Kojima transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Kojima applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Ibushi backs Kojima into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats Kojima on the chest. Ibushi kicks Kojima in the gut. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima drops down on the canvas. Kojima with a shoulder tackle of his own. Ibushi regroups on the outside. Ibushi avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Ibushi stomps on Kojima’s chest. Ibushi whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Ibushi with a Running Boot. Ibushi rolls Kojima back into the ring. Ibushi with The Slingshot Splash for a two count.

Ibushi applies a rear chin lock. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi stomps on Kojima’s back. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi punches Kojima in the back. Ibushi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Ibushi repeatedly kicks Kojima in the back. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Kojima unloads three knife edge chops. Ibushi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi applies a wrist lock. Ibushi sends Kojima to the corner. Kojima launches Ibushi over the top rope. Ibushi with a straight right hand. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Kojima side steps Ibushi into the red turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick.

Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with another Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Ibushi in the gut. Kojima drops Ibushi with The DDT. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s back. Ibushi denies The BrainBuster. Kojima with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Kojima with The Spike DDT on the ring apron. Kojima rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Ibushi denies The Koji Cutter. Ibushi with The Roundhouse Kick. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Ibushi nails Kojima with The Bomaye for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Kojima blocks it. Kojima applies The Full Nelson Lock. Kojima with The Koji Cutter. Kojima drills Ibushi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Ibushi denies The Lariat. Lariat Exchange. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Ibushi with The Half & Half Suplex. Ibushi drops Kojima with The V-Trigger. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (4) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Takahashi attacks Ishii before the bell rings. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi kicks Ishii out of the ring. Takahashi sends Ishii back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Ishii with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Takahashi attack Ishii with the pimp stick. Takahashi rolls Ishii back into the ring. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a one count. Takahashi slams Ishii’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takahashi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi goes into the cover for a two count. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi toys around with Ishii. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with three sliding dropkicks for a two count. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Takahashi sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle.

Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. Ishii whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi dumps Ishii face first into the top rope. Ishii Powerslams Takahashi. Ishii applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi backs Ishii into the ropes. Takahashi with Two Running Boots. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ishii. Takahashi sends Ishii face first into the canvas. Ishii avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Ishii counters with The Vertical Suplex. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Ishii denies The Alabama Slam. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi drops Ishii with The DDT. Ishii denies The Olympic Slam. Ishii hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count.

Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Misfired Lariats. Takahashi swats away the enzuigiri from Ishii. Takahashi clotheslines Ishii. Takahashi BuckleBombs Ishii. Takahashi hits The Miami Shine for a two count. Ishii denies The Pimp Juice. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishii goes for a German Suplex, but Takahashi counters with a back elbow smash. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii follows that with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi drills Ishii with The BrainBuster. Takahashi connects with The Pimp Juice for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Big Juice, but Ishii counters with a Back Body Drop. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Takahashi with The Lariat. Ishii negates The Big Juice. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Takahashi slaps Ishii in the face. Takahashi goes for The Big Juice, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi rises back on his feet. Ishii with The Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Takahashi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (10) KENTA vs. (4) Tanga Loa w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa throws Kenta into the canvas. Strong lockup. Loa continues to outpower Kenta. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Loa. Kenta applies a side headlock. Loa whips Kenta across the ring. Loa drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta is playing mind games with Loa. Jado stops Kenta in his tracks. Loa kicks Kenta in the gut. Loa with clubbing blows to Kenta’s back. Loa dumps Kenta out of the ring. Loa drives Kenta back first into the steel barricade. Kenta runs Loa back first into the edge of the ring frame. Loa whips Kenta into the barricade. Loa talks smack to Kenta. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa slams Kenta’s head on the ring apron. Toe Kick Exchange. Loa with a gut punch. Loa hammers down on the back of Kenta’s neck. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa punches Kenta in the back. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Loa rolls Kenta back into the ring. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Loa repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s back. Loa bodyslams Kenta for a two count. Loa applies a rear chin lock. Kenta with elbows into the midsection of Loa. Loa drops Kenta with The Big Boot. Loa with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Loa applies The OJK. Kenta puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Loa repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s back and chest. Loa uses the bottom rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Loa. Loa toys around with Kenta. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta repeatedly kicks Loa in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Loa denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Loa with heavy bodyshots. Kenta kicks Loa in the face. Kenta goes for The Powerslam, but Loa blocks it. Loa hammers down on the back of Kenta’s neck. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Loa. Kenta with a Running Boot. Kenta Powerslams Loa. Kenta unloads a series of mid-kicks. Loa kicks Kenta in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta exits the ring. Loa punches Kenta in the back. Loa dumps Kenta face first on the barricade. Loa is choking Kenta with his boot. Loa stands on the left hand of Kenta. Loa drives Kenta back first into the barricade.

Loa rolls Kenta back into the ring. Kenta repeatedly kicks Loa in the chest. Kenta has Loa draped across the middle rope. Kenta with The Flying Knee Drop. Kenta nails Loa with The Green Killer. Kenta with a Running Boot. Loa answers with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Kenta. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta follows that with a Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Loa denies The GTS. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a Running Boot. Loa shrugs off a lariat from Kenta. Kenta with Two Spinning Back Fists. Kenta goes for The Discus Lariat, but Loa counters with The Exploder Suplex. Kenta avoids The Spear. Kenta sends Loa crashing into the referee. Loa tells Kenta to bring it. Kenta obliges with the low blow. Jado is pissed. Kenta kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Jado. Kenta pretends that he got hit with the kendo stick. The referee is trying to roll Jado out of the ring. Kenta grabs the kendo stick. Loa delivers a low blow of his own. Loa goes for The PowerBomb, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta drives Loa face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta rolls Loa over to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (10) Zack Sabre Jr vs. (6) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Sabre attacks Yano before the bell rings. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Yano rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre applies a side headlock. Yano whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre with a rolling cradle for a two count. Yano regroups on the outside. Sabre tells Yano to get back in the ring. Yano is playing mind games with Sabre. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre kicks Yano in the gut. Sabre with three uppercuts. Yano ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Sabre and Yano are brawling on the rampway. Yano brings Sabre to the backstage area. Yano put a blindfold over Sabre’s head. Sabre gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Yano applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre reverses the hold. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre kicks Yano out of the ring. Sabre wraps the left shoulder of Yano around the steel barricade. Yano rakes the eyes of Sabre. Yano is trying to crawl under the ring. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock. Yano sends Sare face first into the ring apron. Sabre rakes the eyes of Yano. Sabre handcuffs himself t Yano. Forearm Exchange. Sabre applies a top wrist lock. Yano with a gut punch. Yano rakes the eyes of Sabre. Sabre and Yano avoids the referee’s twenty count. Yano with a forearm shivers. Rollup Exchange. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Yano pulls the key out of his boot. Sabre makes Yano tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. via Submission

Sixth Match: (10) Shingo Takagi vs. (8) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Takagi shoves Khan. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan backs Takagi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Khan kicks Takagi in the gut. Khan applies a side headlock. Takagi with a drop toe hold. Side Headlock Exchange. Khan whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Khan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi drops down on the canvas. Khan runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi backs Khan into the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Takagi with a double sledge. Khan hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Khan with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi regroups on the outside. Khan applies The Claw. Khan lifts Takagi up to the ring apron. Khan nails Takagi with The Pump Kick. Khan stomps on Takagi’s back. Khan whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Khan with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takagi with forearm shivers. Khan drives Takagi back first into the barricade. Khan is choking Takagi with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Khan applies a rear chin lock. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Khan puts his knee on the back of Takagi’s neck. Khan whips Takagi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan slams Takagi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Takagi in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Takagi clotheslines the back of Khan’s neck. That leads us to a big standoff in the center of the ring. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Takagi scores the right jab. Takagi drops Khan with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi whips Khan across the ring. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Khan. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi blocks a boot from Khan. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi is choking Khan with his boot. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Khan counters with The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Khan answers with a Judo Throw. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan clotheslines the back of Takagi’s neck. Khan puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Takagi tied up in the tree of woe. Khan with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Khan talks smack to Takagi. Khan applies the nerve hold.

Khan toys around with Takagi. Takagi backs Khan into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Forearm Exchange. Khan with a throat thrust. Khan rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver. Khan answers with The Pump Kick. Takagi rises back on his feet. Takagi clotheslines Khan. Khan with a Belly to Back Suplex. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Khan denies Made In Japan. Takagi goes for Noshigami, but Khan blocks it. Khan drives Takagi ribs first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Khan applies a waist lock. Khan runs Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Khan dumps Takagi ribs first on the top rope for a two count. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan goes back to The Sheep Killer. Khan Powerslams Takagi for a two count. Khan applies The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Takagi counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takagi hammers down on the right shoulder of Khan. Takagi with two short-arm lariats. Takagi blocks a lariat from Khan. Takagi denies The Pump Kick. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count. Khan with The GourdBuster. Second Forearm Exchange. Khan headbutts the midsection of Takagi. Third Forearm Exchange. Right Jab Exchange. Takagi HeadButts Khan. Takagi drops Khan with a vicious forearm smash. Khan denies Last Of The Dragon. Khan applies The Claw. Takagi negates The Eliminator. Takagi dodges The Pump Kick. Khan with a Running Lariat for a two count. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Khan with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

