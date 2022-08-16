NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/16/22

Nippon Budokan

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (6) Will Ospreay vs. (4) Juice Robinson In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Ospreay attacks Robinson before the bell rings. Ospreay is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Robinson tosses Ospreay around the ringside area. Robinson dumps Ospreay chest first on the barricade. Robinson starts removing the ringside padding. Robinson goes for a PileDriver, but Ospreay blocks it. Robinson rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Ospreay sends Robison to the floor. Ospreay with The Sasuke Special. Ospreay with a chop/forearm combination. Robinson launches Ospreay over the barricade. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Robinson kicks out the legs of Ospreay. Robinson drops Ospreay with a NeckBreaker on the barricade. Robinson removes a turnbuckle pad. Robinson rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Robinson starts removing Ospreay’s medical tape. Robinson whips Ospreay into the exposed steel for a two count. Robinson with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Robinson applies the cravate. Ospreay attacks the midsection of Robinson. Robinson hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay with another forearm smash. Robinson launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay with combo forearms. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay with The Slingshot Pescado. Ospreay rolls Robinson back into the ring. Robinson puts Ospreay on his shoulders. Ospreay denies The Juice Box. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Robinson clotheslines Ospreay. Robinson goes for a PileDriver, but Ospreay blocks it. Robinson with clubbing headbutts. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay denies Pulp Friction. Ospreay with The Apron PowerBomb. Ospreay with a flying forearm across the back of Robinson’s neck for a two count. Ospreay brings Robinson to the corner. Ospreay goes for The 450 Splash, but Robinson gets his knees up in the air.

Robinson hits The Juice Box for a two count. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay dropkicks Robinson into the referee. Ospreay goes for The Chelsea’s Grin, but Robinson counters with a low blow. Robinson pulls out the IWGP US Title Belt. Ospreay avoids the belt shot. Ospreay nails Robinson with The Hook Kick. Ospreay goes for The Hidden Blade, but Robinson counters with a belt shot for a two count. Robinson is displaying his frustration. Robinson with a PileDriver on the exposed floor. Robinson rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Robinson connects with Pulp Friction for a two count. Robinson goes for The Rockslide, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Robinson blocks The Hook Kick. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Ospreay answers with The Hook Kick. Robinson catches Ospreay in mid-air. Robinson goes for The Rockslide, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay plants Robinson with The Hidden Blade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Second Match: (6) Shingo Takagi vs. (4) El Phantasmo In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Phantasmo into the ropes. Phantasmo ducks under a chop from Takagi. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takagi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo with a Hurricanrana. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Phantasmo dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Phantasmo kicks Takagi in the chest. Phantasmo with The Asai MoonSault. Phantasmo rolls Takagi back into the ring. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Swanton Bomb. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo bodyslams Takagi. Phantasmo goes for a flying fist drop, but Takagi gets his knees up in the air.

Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Takagi. Takagi with a double handed chop. Takagi with a Senton Splash. Takagi follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo drops Takagi with a Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo hits The UFO for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Phantasmo dives over Takagi. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Takagi avoids another SpringBoard MoonSault. Phantasmo goes for The Suicide Dive, but Takagi counters with a forearm smash. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver on the floor. Takagi rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Takagi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Phantasmo slaps Takagi in the face.

Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Jab Exchange. Takagi with a Fake Out DDT. Takagi dumps Phantasmo chest first on the top rope. Takagi puts Phantasmo on his shoulders. Phantasmo bites the left ear of Takagi. Phantasmo with a Running Enzuigiri. Phantasmo with two haymakers. Phantasmo follows that with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Phantasmo lands The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Takagi denies The CR II. Phantasmo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Phantasmo goes for CR II, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Takagi with a Lariat. Takagi hits The Noshigami. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Phantasmo counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Takagi with a Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Phantasmo rises back on his feet. Takagi with boxing elbows. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo connects with The CR II for a two count. Takagi blocks Sudden Death. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi HeadButts Phantasmo. Phantasmo responds with Two Sudden Deaths. Phantasmo plants Takagi with The CR III to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Third Match: (4) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (6) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

EVIL attacks Goto during his entrance. Goto attacks EVIL and Togo with the bo-staff. Goto repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s back. Goto with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto ascends to the top turnbuckle. Togo runs interference. EVIL throws Goto off the top turnbuckle. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Goto’s neck. EVIL toys around with Goto. Goto with three overhand chops. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. Goto slaps EVIL in the ribs. Goto with a forearm smash. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Goto sends EVIL to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto with a running shoulder tackle.

EVIL sends Goto tumbling to the floor. Goto whips Togo into the steel barricade. EVIL rakes the back of Goto. EVIL whips Goto into a barricade. EVIL uses one of the young lions as a shield. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the rampway. Togo clings onto Goto’s legs. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Goto denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL with a double reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Goto drops EVIL with The Shoto. Goto blasts EVIL with The Mid-Kick. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Goto goes for The GTR, but EVIL counters with another eye rake. EVIL uses the left leg of Goto to knockdown the referee. Goto nails EVIL with The Magic Killer. Goto connects with The GTW for a two count. EVIL denies The GTR. Togo delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. EVIL plants Goto with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (6) Tetsuya Naito vs. (8) Zack Sabre Jr In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

Sabre attacks Naito before the bell rings. Sabre repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Sabre is choking Naito with his boot. Sabre repeatedly shoves down the referee. Sabre continues to stomp on Naito’s chest. Sabre goes for the irish whip, but Naito clings onto the top rope. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Naito slides out of the ring. Naito lures Sabre to the outside. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito sends Sabre to the corner. Sabre avoids The Corner Dropkick.

Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Rollup Exchange. Sabre dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre hits The European Clutch for a two count. Naito decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre whips Naito across the ring. Sabre avoids the flying forearm. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito connects with The Small Package to pickup the victory. After the match, Sabre starts throwing the fit of all fits at ringside.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

– Congrats to Will Ospreay and Tetsuya Naito who will be advancing to the semi-finals. There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (6) Sanada In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Ishii across the ring. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Ishii dodges The Running Boot. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada side steps Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. The Misdirect Fest Continues. Misfired Clothesline. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. Sanada with forearm shivers. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii toys around with Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Ishii HeadButts Sanada. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Ishii decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Ishii to the floor. Ishii avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Ishii kicks Sanada in the gut. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker on the floor.

Sanada rolls Ishii back into the ring. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick for a two count. Ishii denies The TKO. Ishii applies The Dragon Sleeper. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Sanada decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ishii. Ishii delivers The Pounce. Sanada rises back on his feet. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii swats away a dropkick from Sanada. Sanada dodges The Sliding Lariat. Sanada with a roll through pickup. Sanada with another Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Sanada with a forearm smash. Ishii HeadButts Sanada. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick.

Ishii denies Skull End. Sanada with Two Rolling Elbows. Ishii responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Sanada counters with a high knee strike. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Sanada with a DDT. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat. Sanada with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii denies The Tiger Suplex. Sanada reapplies Skull End. Ishii HeadButts Sanada. Sanada ducks under a forearm from Ishii. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Ishii escapes Skull End. Ishii with a Dragon Suplex. Sanada with a Rolling Elbow. Sanada follows that with The Tiger Suplex. Ishii refuses to stay down. Sanada dropkicks Ishii. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Sanada with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10) Jay White w/Gedo vs. (8) Tama Tonga w/Jado In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

White is playing mind games with Tonga. Tonga dropkicks White. Tonga throws his vest at White. Tonga repeatedly stomps on White’s back and chest. Tonga is raining down haymakers in the corner. The referee admonishes Tonga. White kicks Tonga in the gut. White repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. White with a knife edge chop. Tonga turns White over. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga sends White to the corner. Tonga with a Back Body Drop. Tonga rolls White back into the ring. Tonga ducks a clothesline from White. Tonga with another Back Body Drop. White bails out to the floor. Tonga punches White in the back. Tonga gets distracted by Gedo. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White rakes the eyes of Tonga. White sends Tonga face first into the steel ring post. White with a GourdBuster onto the ring apron. White rolls Tonga back into the ring. Tonga kicks White in the gut. White hammers down on the right knee of Tonga. White uppercuts Tonga. White buries his shoulder into the midsection of Tonga. White with a Half & Half Suplex into a turnbuckle pad for a two count.

White applies The Cobra Clutch. Tonga with three sharp elbow strikes. White ducks under a clothesline from Tonga. White with a Snap Saito Suplex for a two count. Two Sweet Chops. Tonga wants more punishment. White is lighting up Tonga’s chest. White rakes the eyes of Tonga. White with the irish whip. Tonga explodes out of the corner with a Running Lariat. Tonga clotheslines White. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga bodyslams White. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tonga punches White in the back. Tonga hammers down on the back of White’s neck. White denies The Tongan Twist. Tonga uppercuts White. White slams Tonga’s head on the top rope. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White rakes the eyes of Tonga. White drops Tonga with The DDT. White with a Running Uppercut. Tonga denies The BladeBuster. Tonga goes for The Tongan Twist, but White blocks it. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Tonga decks White with a back elbow smash. Tonga goes for a Superman Forearm, but White counters with a Flatliner. White with a Deadlift German Suplex. White grabs the right wrist of Tonga.

White goes for The Uranage Slam, but Tonga blocks it. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Tonga answers with The Valeno. Tonga ducks a clothesline from White. Tonga goes for The Samona Drop, but White lands back on his feet. White with a knife edge chop. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga follows that with The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Jado pulls Gedo off the ring apron. White denies The GunStun. White with The Uranage Slam. Tonga backs White into the blue turnbuckle pad. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. Tonga with two sharp elbow strikes. White answers with The Sleeper Suplex. Tonga denies The Blade Runner. Tonga drops White with The Tongan Twist. White blocks The GunStun. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tonga counters with The Bloody Sunday for a two count. Tonga goes for a Double Underhook PileDriver, but White counters with a Back Body Drop. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tonga counters with an inside cradle for a two count. White denies The GunStun. White with a Sleeper Suplex. Tonga negates The Blade Runner. Tonga finally connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Tama Tonga Is The Winner Of The B Block And Will Be Advancing To The Semi-Finals.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (6) JONAH w/Bad Dude Tito vs. (4) Bad Luck Fale In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Forearm Exchange. Fale nails Jonah with a double throat thrust. Jonah with a Leaping Body Block that sends Fale tumbling to the floor. Jonah with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Jonah gets distracted by Chase Owens who’s doing English commentary today. Fale with a running shoulder tackle. Fale punches Jonah in the back. Gut Punch Exchange. Jonah with a forearm smash. Jonah with an elbow smash. Jonah HeadButts Fale. Fale fires back with heavy bodyshots. Jonah with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring post. Fale side steps Jonah into the ring post. Jonah gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Fale levels Jonah with Three Body Avalanches. Fale talks smack to Jonah. Jonah side steps Fale into a turnbuckle pad. Jonah SuperKicks Fale. Jonah with Three Body Avalanches of his own. Fale Spears Jonah. Fale with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Jonah denies The Grenade. Jonah stomps on the left foot of Fale. Jonah drops Fale with The DDT for a two count. Fale denies The Black Forest Bomb. Jonah with two short-arm lariats. Jonah ducks a clothesline from Fale. Jonah avoids The Grenade. Jonah HeadButts Fale. Jonah with a Running Lariat. Jonah bodyslams Fale. Jonah drags Fale to the corner. Jonah connects with The Torpedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Eight Match: (8) Kazuchika Okada vs. (6) Lance Archer In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Archer is playing mind games with Okada. Archer Chokeslams Okada. Archer with The Black Hole Slam. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts Archer. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer repeatedly slams the back of Okada’s head against the steel barricade. Archer is choking Okada with his knee. Archer with a Running Cannonball Strike. Archer attacks the young lions at ringside. Archer bodyslams Kosei Fujita on top of Okada. Archer talks smack to Okada. Archer goes for a Chokeslam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada kicks Archer in the face. Archer sweeps out the legs of Okada. Archer rolls Okada back into the ring. Archer stomps on Okada’s chest. Archer with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Archer slams Okada’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Archer with The Old School MoonSault for a two count.

Archer goes for The Blackout, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada drops Archer with The Rain Maker. Archer goes for a Chokeslam, but Okada counters with a dropkick. Okada ducks a clothesline from Archer. Okada dropkicks Archer. Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Archer blocks it. Archer goes for a Bodyslam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada sends Archer chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Okada bodyslams Archer. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Archer applies The Full Nelson Lock. Okada with an inside cradle for a two count. Okada uppercuts Archer. Archer dropkicks Okada.

Archer nails Okada with The Rain Maker for a two count. Archer puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Archer with a forearm smash. Archer connects with The Blackout for a two count. Okada with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Archer laughs at Okada. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Archer slaps Okada in the chest. Archer toys around with Okada. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada delivers a chop block. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada ducks a clothesline from Archer. Okada with a Discus Lariat. Archer responds with a Running Lariat. Okada dropkicks Archer. Okada hits The Landslide. Okada plants Archer with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Kazuchika Okada Is The Winner Of The A BLOCK

The Semi Finals will be Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga and Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay

Checkout Episode 322 of The Hoots Podcast