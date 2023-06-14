NJPW has announced the release of some new Bullet Club merchandise.

The popular group, who turned ten years old this year, now has a football style shirt/jersey available on the company’s online shop. The merch was made by up and coming clothing brand BLCKSMTH. Full details can be found below.

