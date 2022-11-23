NJPW has officially announced Hikuleo vs. WWE’s Karl Anderson for Anderson’s NEVER Openweight Title.

As noted, The O.C. took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title on Wednesday, December 14 at NJPW’s World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan. You can click here for the video from Anderson, Luke Gallows and AJ Styles. The announcement came after a storyline where NJPW threatened to strip Anderson of the title, amid reports that he and Gallows may be working NJPW dates in the future, including the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January from the Tokyo Dome. Hikuleo later indicated that he would be challenging Anderson, which was expected as they were originally scheduled to face off on November 5.

In an update, NJPW officially announced that Hikuleo will be Anderson’s challenger for the title today.

“December 14 in Sendai, Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the combined Super Junior and World Tag League finals against Hikuleo. After defending the NEVER Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi on September 25 in Kobe, Hikuleo moved to be next in line. The match seemed set for November 5 at battle Autumn Osaka, but Anderson and partner Doc Gallows would suddenly appear on WWE Raw, before finding themselves ‘double booked’. As the match had been made through the proper channels and advertised, NJPW moved to strip Anderson of the NEVER Openweight Championship, but Hikuleo refused to let the move happen, demanding that he fight Anderson for the title in an NJPW ring. On November 23 Japan time), Anderson posted a message on social media indicating that he and Gallows would be in Sendai on December 14, and the match has now been made official. Will Anderson continue to hold NEVER gold hostage, or can Hikuleo bring the title home and to Hontai? Find out December 14!,” the announcement said.

NJPW’s Super Junior & World Tag League 2022 finals will air live in English on NJPW World.

