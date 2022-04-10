New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following:

Tonight, NJPW STRONG tapings hit the Vermont Hollywood!

Match lineup

Tickets (Standing room only)

Doors 4PM Bell 5PM

Tickets available until 6PM! Tickets available online only. No box office sales.

*Attendees will be asked to wear a mask during the event when not eating or drinking.

*Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Vermont COVID policy: https://www.vermonthollywood.com/health-safety/

The following are prohibited:

・Any distractions during the performance including streamers

・Outside food or beverage, including alcohol

・Illegal substances and/or weapons of any kind

・Professional cameras, cameras with detachable lens, video cameras or tripods

・Any patron perceived to be intoxicated

・Irresponsible drinking or behavior

・Disorderly conduct, fighting, taunting or threatening (verbal or non-verbal)

・Mistreatment of performers, patrons or staff — including verbal abuse, harassment, profanity, confrontations, intimidation or threatening behavior

・Failing to follow instructions from Ushers, Venue Managers, Police or Emergency Medical Staff

・Signs/banners/streamers

・Poles/selfie-sticks

・Balloons, balls, frisbees

・Laptops, tablets (e.g. iPads) or the like

・Klaxons, bullhorns, whistles or other noisemakers

・Laser pointers

・Smoking, Vaping – inside and/or in non-designated outdoor areas

Special Note: Cannabis or cannabis products may not be smoked, vaporized or ingested in any public place. Violators will be fined.

Further Info:

・Upon arrival at the theater entrance with any of the prohibited items, you will be asked to return the item to your vehicle. Prohibited items will not be secured onsite.

・Any prohibited items, should they be confiscated, will be discarded and not available for return to the patron.

・We reserve the right to heighten security measures for various shows, for various reasons, to ensure patron safety.