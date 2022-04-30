New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release:

Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, we are currently banning all contact with wrestlers, including those waiting to leave or enter the venue. For the safety of our guests, wrestlers, and staff, we ask for your understanding and cooperation.

Please refrain from the following acts: Waiting for wrestlers to enter or leave the dojo, match venues and surrounding areas, lodging facilities, public transportation, filming and recording locations, etc. Approaching, touching, or talking to wrestlers. Requesting players to take pictures, sign autographs, shake hands, etc. Giving gifts, presents, fan letters, etc. directly to wrestlers (accepting gifts on behalf of wrestlers is not permitted). Please refrain from talking with other visitors, taking pictures in groups, and other forms of interaction and contact with other visitors.